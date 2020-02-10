Advanced search

Van flips into Fenland river as 'terrible weather' - including snow and ice - hits the county

10 February, 2020 - 17:09
A van flipped on its side in the river on Downham Road in Outwell. Picture: Amber Kirkbright?

Amber Kirkbright

A van has flipped into a Fenland river after snow and ice hit the county.

Pictures have emerged of a white van on its side on the river bank in Outwell.

Shared on a local Facebook group, residents blame the crash on "awful weather".

One said: "This road is very icy right now he may have lost this coming round another vehicle on the side on the road I don't think speeding came into this one.

"Hopefully the driver is OK. Emergency services doing a grand job in this awful weather."

Another said: "OMG hopefully they are ok. The weather has been terrible since yesterday, I agree it was the terrible weather with the wind and hale was really bad."

More to follow.

