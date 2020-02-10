Van flips into Fenland river as 'terrible weather' - including snow and ice - hits the county
10 February, 2020 - 17:09
Amber Kirkbright
A van has flipped into a Fenland river after snow and ice hit the county.
Pictures have emerged of a white van on its side on the river bank in Outwell.
Shared on a local Facebook group, residents blame the crash on "awful weather".
One said: "This road is very icy right now he may have lost this coming round another vehicle on the side on the road I don't think speeding came into this one.
"Hopefully the driver is OK. Emergency services doing a grand job in this awful weather."
Another said: "OMG hopefully they are ok. The weather has been terrible since yesterday, I agree it was the terrible weather with the wind and hale was really bad."
