Driver ‘slumped behind the wheel’ at 7am blew nearly four times legal limit

Valerij Jastrebov, 51, of St Peter’s Road, Wisbech, was found slumped over the wheel and gave a road side breath test of 126mgs - the limit is 35mgs. Archant

A driver ‘slumped behind the wheel’ was nearly four times the legal alcohol limit at 7am.

Valerij Jastrebov, 51, of St Peter’s Road, Wisbech, was breathalysed at the scene in Park Road, March, yesterday morning (Sunday November 1).

He provided a reading of 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit being 35.

Police have since charged him with being in charge of a vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit and driving without insurance.

Jastrebov is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (November 2).

Anyone who wishes to report concerns around someone drink or drug driving can call the force’s dedicated, confidential hotline on 0800 032 0845.

The hotline is available 24/7, and gives people the opportunity to supply police with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on Cambridgeshire’s roads.