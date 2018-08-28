Valentine’s dance and supper in Upwell

Upwell Valentine's dance to take place on February 16. Picture: IAN BURT. Archant

Get loved up and dance along to hits from a bygone era at the annual Valentine’s dance in Upwell.

Revellers will be able to dance to The Strollers until late and enjoy a hot supper of sausage and chips or a vegetarian option for £15 a ticket.

All proceeds will go towards the maintenance and upkeep of the field for the playing field for 2019.

Fundraising events are vital for the committee to continue to carry out their work.

Car boots start again on April 4 followed by their first Horse and Pony show of the year on Easter Saturday April 20.

Party in the Park will take place on July 6 and the summer fayre is set for July 7.

Anyone wishing to take part or get Valentine’s tickers should contact Ros Shorting on 01945 773604.

The event takes place at Upwell Hall, 8pm on February 16.

“As with all voluntary committees we are working for the benefit of the community and help is always needed,” she added.