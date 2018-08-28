Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Valentine’s dance and supper in Upwell

PUBLISHED: 11:27 05 February 2019

Upwell Valentine's dance to take place on February 16. Picture: IAN BURT.

Upwell Valentine's dance to take place on February 16. Picture: IAN BURT.

Archant

Get loved up and dance along to hits from a bygone era at the annual Valentine’s dance in Upwell.

Revellers will be able to dance to The Strollers until late and enjoy a hot supper of sausage and chips or a vegetarian option for £15 a ticket.

All proceeds will go towards the maintenance and upkeep of the field for the playing field for 2019.

Fundraising events are vital for the committee to continue to carry out their work.

Car boots start again on April 4 followed by their first Horse and Pony show of the year on Easter Saturday April 20.

Party in the Park will take place on July 6 and the summer fayre is set for July 7.

Anyone wishing to take part or get Valentine’s tickers should contact Ros Shorting on 01945 773604.

The event takes place at Upwell Hall, 8pm on February 16.

“As with all voluntary committees we are working for the benefit of the community and help is always needed,” she added.

Most Read

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a house in West Parade last night (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured when she was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in Wisbech yesterday (Sunday February 3). This is where the collision happened. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man suffers minor injuries in the second pedestrian and car collision in Wisbech in 24 hours

Pedestrian has minor injuries after he is in collision with a BMW

Man, 49, arrested and charged with murder following suspected stabbing in West Parade in Wisbech

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing in West Parade, Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man suffers minor injuries in the second pedestrian and car collision in Wisbech in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man, 49, arrested and charged with murder following suspected stabbing in West Parade in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Man, 49, arrested and charged with murder following suspected stabbing in West Parade in Wisbech

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing in West Parade, Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fenland Flyers jump for joy thanks to £8,000 lottery grant

Fenland Flyers jump for joy thanks to £8,000 lottery grant. Picture: ADELE BRODA

Get messy with politics at the Cambridge Junction

Luca Rutherford's Political Party at the Cambridge Junction

#Expensesgate Fenland councillor Simon King to stand down at May election following behind the scenes pressure

Cllr Simon King at his conduct hearing at Fenland Hall on Wednesday, October 31. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Young girl bravely tells how she was raped by a paedophile when she was seven. This week he is jailed

Greg Kedienhon is jailed for raping a young girl in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists