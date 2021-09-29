Published: 10:44 AM September 29, 2021 Updated: 12:25 PM September 29, 2021

Valentina Moneva, 50, of Alexandra Road, Wisbech, was killed in a crash on the A141 at Hobbs Lot Bridge, March on Friday September 24 - Credit: ARCHANT

A woman who died in a crash in March has been named by police.

Valentina Moneva, 50, of Mountpleasant Road, Wisbech, was killed in the collision on the A141 at Hobbs Lot Bridge on Friday September 24.

The 50-year-old's Peugeot 206 collided with a white Vauxhall Astra at just after 3pm.

She was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but later died of her injuries.

Two passengers in the Peugeot were also injured in the collision, one was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with slight injuries and the other to Addenbrooke’s with serious injuries.

The driver of the Astra was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries and the passenger to Peterborough City Hospital, also with serious injuries.

The driver of the Astra remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact us via web chat, online forms or 101 quoting incident 275 of 24 September.



