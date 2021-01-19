Published: 4:11 PM January 19, 2021

Happy International Nurses Day! Some of the nurses at the North Brink practice all kitted up for a photo ‘shoot’ last summer. - Credit: North Brink practice, Wisbech

The manager of the Wisbech Covid-19 Vaccination Centre has apologised to elderly patients for delays earlier today.

“I am aware that there have been some queuing issues this morning for patients waiting for their Covid vaccinations,” said Phillip Wareing.

“We are sorry for any delay for patients especially in such cold weather conditions.”

He said that on the face of it, the vaccination process is straightforward “and I am proud of the team working very hard to administer the vaccines”.

Mr Wareing, of the North Brink practice, said: “But I acknowledge there are issues, which we are working hard to overcome and feel we are making progress.

You may also want to watch:

“It is early days of the vaccination programme and whilst some of the initial requirements have been subject to early changes, there are clear signs that we are now settling into a better rhythm.

“To help us, may I ask that patients do not turn up early for their vaccination - this only serves to keep those arriving on time to have to wait longer.”

In a post on the North Brink Facebook page, he said he would answer any questions people may have.

And he asked patients that if they “feel the need to make a formal complaint about any aspect of the service you have received, may I ask you to please address it to me directly and not by way of indirect criticism on Facebook of those healthcare staff working so hard to help everyone”.

He said people can reach him on phillip.wareing@nhs.net