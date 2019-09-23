Advanced search

High Street in Wisbech shut for up to five days as work continues on the town's Grade II-listed derelict building

23 September, 2019 - 14:47
High Street in Wisbech will be closed for up to five days as urgent work continues on a Grade II-listed derelict building. Picture: Supplied

High Street in Wisbech will be closed for up to five days as urgent work continues on a Grade II-listed derelict building. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

Disruption is expected in Wisbech as the High Street closes for up to five days to allow 'urgent structural works' on a Grade II-listed building.

It was revealed by Fenland District Council that upon investigation, two walls inside the building at 11-12 High Street were 'unsafe' and 'at risk of collapse'.

The council says they will now take further urgent action following the surveys which showed part of the building's structure had deteriorated.

In July, Humphrey Contracting Ltd partially demolished the building as part of the £1.9 million Herirtage Lottery-funded Wisbech High Street Project.

Workers will now revisit the site from Monday, September 23 and start work to remove any immediate risks to members of the public.

A spokesman for Fenland District Council said: "Whilst it is regrettable that further works are required, the safety of the public remains of paramount importance and therefore these works will aim to create as little disruption as possible.

You may also want to watch:

"The additional work will comprise of the removal of a cross beam and careful dismantling of parts of the chimney stack along with some sections of the front facade in order to remove the immediate risks and reduce the heights of all unsupported brickwork.

"Fenland District Council are aware that there were some issues caused by the necessary traffic diversion last time.

"We are advised by the County Councils Highway team and our appointed Traffic Management consultants and have asked them to implement some improvements to the system to try and avoid the problems that previously occurred.

"Nevertheless, there will be some disruption that is unavoidable.

"Works will take up to five days to complete. The High Street will be temporarily closed and diversion routes set up for the duration of the works, although businesses will be open as usual and pedestrian access will be maintained.

"The council, which owns the Grade II listed building, purchased the property from its previous owner late last year in order to save it from further dilapidation and bring it back into use as part of its £1.9 million Heritage Lottery-funded Wisbech High Street Project.

"Plans have been drawn up with a developer to regenerate the site with new flats and shops, and once completed, these properties will help to positively transform the look of Wisbech High Street."

Most Read

Anna Norris from Wisbech who was diagnosed with stage three cancer while on 500-mile trek is now cancer free

Anna Norris is now cancer free after battling Hodgkin's lymphoma. Picture: Supplied/Family

Men in dark clothing driving unmarked BMW with blue flashing lights pull over driver on A47 near Wisbech and claim his car was uninsured - but refused to give police collar numbers

his is a file photo for illustrative purposes only. Two men in dark clothing driving an unmarked black 5 Series BMW with blue flashing lights pulled over a driver on the A47 near Wisbech and claimed his car was uninsured - but refused to give police collar numbers. Picture: WIKIMEDIA

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

High Street in Wisbech shut for up to five days as work continues on the town’s Grade II-listed derelict building

High Street in Wisbech will be closed for up to five days as urgent work continues on a Grade II-listed derelict building. Picture: Supplied

Fenland factory worker found dead under mattress may have been stamped to death, court hears

Jolanta Dumciuviene.

Most Read

Anna Norris from Wisbech who was diagnosed with stage three cancer while on 500-mile trek is now cancer free

Anna Norris is now cancer free after battling Hodgkin's lymphoma. Picture: Supplied/Family

Men in dark clothing driving unmarked BMW with blue flashing lights pull over driver on A47 near Wisbech and claim his car was uninsured - but refused to give police collar numbers

his is a file photo for illustrative purposes only. Two men in dark clothing driving an unmarked black 5 Series BMW with blue flashing lights pulled over a driver on the A47 near Wisbech and claimed his car was uninsured - but refused to give police collar numbers. Picture: WIKIMEDIA

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

High Street in Wisbech shut for up to five days as work continues on the town’s Grade II-listed derelict building

High Street in Wisbech will be closed for up to five days as urgent work continues on a Grade II-listed derelict building. Picture: Supplied

Fenland factory worker found dead under mattress may have been stamped to death, court hears

Jolanta Dumciuviene.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech Statute Fair 2019: Deputy mayor Aigars Balsevics opens annual town event along with town councillors

The annual Statute Fair in Wisbech was opened by new deputy mayor Cllr Aigars Balsevics on Wednesday, September 18. Picture: Ian Carter

Arms-length county council property company can expect to be loaned more money whilst councillor wants ‘robust approach’ to leaks to this newspaper

Former Tory MP and minister Steve Norris is chairman of This Land Ltd: ‘I am impressed by This Land’s™ commitment to maintain the highest standards in every aspect of its business, from governance through to execution of its growth strategy, and with particular reference to quality, design and responsiveness to customer requirements’. GRAPHIC: Archant

High Street in Wisbech shut for up to five days as work continues on the town’s Grade II-listed derelict building

High Street in Wisbech will be closed for up to five days as urgent work continues on a Grade II-listed derelict building. Picture: Supplied

Mayor Palmer urges ‘support and clarity’ for those affected by closure of Thomas Cook

Mayor James Palmer has begun talks with the Government over what can be done to support both customers and staff of Thomas Cook. The travel agent has gone into liquidation and £100m will now be spent on bringing its customers back to the UK. Picture: ARCHANT

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists