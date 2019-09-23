High Street in Wisbech shut for up to five days as work continues on the town's Grade II-listed derelict building

High Street in Wisbech will be closed for up to five days as urgent work continues on a Grade II-listed derelict building. Picture: Supplied Supplied

Disruption is expected in Wisbech as the High Street closes for up to five days to allow 'urgent structural works' on a Grade II-listed building.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was revealed by Fenland District Council that upon investigation, two walls inside the building at 11-12 High Street were 'unsafe' and 'at risk of collapse'.

The council says they will now take further urgent action following the surveys which showed part of the building's structure had deteriorated.

In July, Humphrey Contracting Ltd partially demolished the building as part of the £1.9 million Herirtage Lottery-funded Wisbech High Street Project.

Workers will now revisit the site from Monday, September 23 and start work to remove any immediate risks to members of the public.

A spokesman for Fenland District Council said: "Whilst it is regrettable that further works are required, the safety of the public remains of paramount importance and therefore these works will aim to create as little disruption as possible.

You may also want to watch:

"The additional work will comprise of the removal of a cross beam and careful dismantling of parts of the chimney stack along with some sections of the front facade in order to remove the immediate risks and reduce the heights of all unsupported brickwork.

"Fenland District Council are aware that there were some issues caused by the necessary traffic diversion last time.

"We are advised by the County Councils Highway team and our appointed Traffic Management consultants and have asked them to implement some improvements to the system to try and avoid the problems that previously occurred.

"Nevertheless, there will be some disruption that is unavoidable.

"Works will take up to five days to complete. The High Street will be temporarily closed and diversion routes set up for the duration of the works, although businesses will be open as usual and pedestrian access will be maintained.

"The council, which owns the Grade II listed building, purchased the property from its previous owner late last year in order to save it from further dilapidation and bring it back into use as part of its £1.9 million Heritage Lottery-funded Wisbech High Street Project.

"Plans have been drawn up with a developer to regenerate the site with new flats and shops, and once completed, these properties will help to positively transform the look of Wisbech High Street."