Urgent repairs at Wisbech Museum due to start
- Credit: Wisbech and Fenland Museum
Work to make urgent repairs to Wisbech and Fenland Museum is due to get underway this month.
Scaffolding has gone up as the museum’s leaking roof prepares to be replaced by contractor Brown and Ralph of Longstanton.
The work to restore the museum, which will cost £684,000, is due to be completed by the end of September.
Peter Day, site manager for Brown and Ralph, said: “We'll be replacing the roof which is leaking, causing water damage to timbers and plaster.
“The timber-framed glazed 'lantern' that admits natural light to the Townshend Room and another pitched glazed structure above the laylights over the main gallery will be completely overhauled.
You may also want to watch:
“We've already made a start on repairing some of the original sash windows, replacing sash cords, getting some to open again and building up others where they've come adrift of their frames through settlement.”
Robert Bell, museum curator, added: “We had to shut off the Townshend Room and the collection displayed there in 2019 because of water leaking from the roof, which caused the ceiling to collapse.
Most Read
- 1 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
- 2 Town 'crying out' for loos to pay £37,000 a year to re-open shopping centre toilets
- 3 Uninsured drink-driver upset after police seize BMW at roadside
- 4 Cafe boss throws hat in the ring for county election
- 5 Fully-funded place at grammar school's sixth form available for one pupil
- 6 Residents chip in to help transform town landmark
- 7 Couple celebrate 10 years of fostering children and young people
- 8 Former soldier sleeps rough for six nights to help homeless veterans
- 9 Five year mystery of what happened to modern day slavery victim
“Something had to be done.”
Wisbech and Fenland Museum received a £616,000 grant from Historic England in January to go towards long-term roof repairs after the museum was placed on the Heritage at Risk register in 2018.