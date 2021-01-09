Breaking

Published: 5:23 PM January 9, 2021

Sidney Meads, 64, was reported missing yesterday afternoon (8 January) at just after 2.30pm. - Credit: Cambs Police

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a man who is missing from Wisbech.

Sidney Meads, 64, was reported missing yesterday afternoon (8 January) at just after 2.30pm.

He was last seen near his home in Ramnoth Road on Monday (4 January).

Sidney is described as 5'9", of slim build with grey, shoulder length hair and facial hair.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard from Sidney since his disappearance.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information is asked to contact us via our web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 228 of 8 January.