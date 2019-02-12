Concern grows over Wisbech man who has not been seen or heard from since Friday evening

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 38-year-old man from Wisbech who has not been seen since Friday evening.

Cambs Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate Josh Joshua, who has gone missing.

Josh was last seen in Lynn Road, Wisbech, and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, approximately 6’2”, slim build and was wearing a green camouflage coloured jacket and green tracksuit bottoms when he went missing.

Detective Inspector Dan Pawson said: “We’re urging anyone who has seen Josh since Friday, or has information on his whereabouts, to contact us. We are concerned for his welfare, so need to find him to ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone who has seen Josh or believes they may know where he is should contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 13 of 4 March.