Blind and deaf dog with dementia goes missing from Fen home

PUBLISHED: 16:51 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 08 July 2020

A Fenland woman is offering a reward for information that leads to the return of her “really friendly” dog who has dementia, is partially blind and “extremely deaf”.

Tracy Angus, who lives by the river in Upwell, said that Coco went missing from the garden at about 9am on Monday (July 6).

She said the family immediately searched for the 15-year-old black brindle staffie, who has a distinctive white patch on her face.

“After asking a fisherman if he had seen her, we managed to conclude that she must have turned right at our house towards the lock and Laddus Drove in Friday Bridge.

“We are desperate to find her and are more than happy to pay a reward for information leading to her return.

Email tracyaangus@live.co.uk with any information.

