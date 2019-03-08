Historic house near Wisbech could be transformed when it goes to auction

An historic house near Wisbech that half collapsed in the 1970s could be transformed into four homes. Picture: CHEFFINS

An historic house near Wisbech that half collapsed in the 1970s could be transformed into four homes - all for an auction start price of £110,000.



The three bedroom house in Dovecote Road, Upwell, could get a new lease of life when it goes under the hammer at Cheffins later this month.

Bosses say that the property, which dates back to the 1700s, is in need of full repair and renovation throughout, but could lend itself to extension or development.

Pre-application advice has been sought from planners regarding the potential of replacing the current structure with four homes.

However, Fenland District Council raised concerns of increasing the number of buildings on the site.



The building has a pitched tiled roof and pictures show a cosy interior with a large fire place.

It is understood that the right hand side house collapsed in the 1970s, when the two remaining properties were joined to form the current layout.

There is off road parking which is accessed via the shared right of way to the left hand side of the house and an overgrown garden.

The Cheffins auction will be held at Clifton House in Cambridge on September 18.



The full catalogue can be found at https://www.cheffins.co.uk/property-auctions