Advanced search

Historic house near Wisbech could be transformed when it goes to auction

PUBLISHED: 15:26 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 05 September 2019

An historic house near Wisbech that half collapsed in the 1970s could be transformed into four homes. Picture: CHEFFINS

An historic house near Wisbech that half collapsed in the 1970s could be transformed into four homes. Picture: CHEFFINS

Archant

An historic house near Wisbech that half collapsed in the 1970s could be transformed into four homes - all for an auction start price of £110,000.

An historic house near Wisbech that half collapsed in the 1970s could be transformed into four homes. Picture: CHEFFINSAn historic house near Wisbech that half collapsed in the 1970s could be transformed into four homes. Picture: CHEFFINS

The three bedroom house in Dovecote Road, Upwell, could get a new lease of life when it goes under the hammer at Cheffins later this month.

Bosses say that the property, which dates back to the 1700s, is in need of full repair and renovation throughout, but could lend itself to extension or development.

Pre-application advice has been sought from planners regarding the potential of replacing the current structure with four homes.

However, Fenland District Council raised concerns of increasing the number of buildings on the site.

An historic house near Wisbech that half collapsed in the 1970s could be transformed into four homes. Picture: CHEFFINSAn historic house near Wisbech that half collapsed in the 1970s could be transformed into four homes. Picture: CHEFFINS

The building has a pitched tiled roof and pictures show a cosy interior with a large fire place.

It is understood that the right hand side house collapsed in the 1970s, when the two remaining properties were joined to form the current layout.

There is off road parking which is accessed via the shared right of way to the left hand side of the house and an overgrown garden.

The Cheffins auction will be held at Clifton House in Cambridge on September 18.

An historic house near Wisbech that half collapsed in the 1970s could be transformed into four homes. Picture: CHEFFINSAn historic house near Wisbech that half collapsed in the 1970s could be transformed into four homes. Picture: CHEFFINS

You may also want to watch:

The full catalogue can be found at https://www.cheffins.co.uk/property-auctions

Most Read

Council to consider conduct complaint about ‘lying hypocrite’ ‘scum’ and ’Stanley knifing their body into slithers’ on councillor’s Facebook thread

Cllr Steve Tierney begun a thread on his Facebook page - where he has over 1,000 friends - that provoked a barrage of comments that now form part of a code of conduct complaint to Fenland District Council. Screen grabs showing the social media conversation were leaked.

Police says getting teenage burglar Jessie Gray, 19, locked up ‘is a big victory for Wisbech’

Jessie Gray, 19, has been sent to a young offenders' institute for two years following his arrest and conviction for a spate of burglaries in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS COPS

‘Local issues’: Police handout 14 parking tickets in just one morning as drivers fail to spot four-year-old ‘controlled zone’ signs in Wisbech

The �Controlled Zone� in Wisbech town centre where 14 parking tickets were issued in just one morning. Picture: Facebook / Cambs Cops

Horsefair Shopping Centre welcomes new Butterfly Hospice charity shop where everything is just 50 pence

Horsefair Shopping Centre manager Kevin Smith with Butterfly Hospice trust manager Linda Sanderson at the new Wisbech 50p store. Picture: Supplied

Uncertain times for Frankie & Benny’s outlets in Wisbech and Ely as parent company prepares for closure programme across the UK

Of three restaurant units in Wisbech owned by Cambs County Council, one is empty, Prezzo is trading as normal but the third, Frankie & Benny's, could be among those earmarked for closure by its parent company. Picture; AGENTS

Most Read

Council to consider conduct complaint about ‘lying hypocrite’ ‘scum’ and ’Stanley knifing their body into slithers’ on councillor’s Facebook thread

Cllr Steve Tierney begun a thread on his Facebook page - where he has over 1,000 friends - that provoked a barrage of comments that now form part of a code of conduct complaint to Fenland District Council. Screen grabs showing the social media conversation were leaked.

Police says getting teenage burglar Jessie Gray, 19, locked up ‘is a big victory for Wisbech’

Jessie Gray, 19, has been sent to a young offenders' institute for two years following his arrest and conviction for a spate of burglaries in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS COPS

‘Local issues’: Police handout 14 parking tickets in just one morning as drivers fail to spot four-year-old ‘controlled zone’ signs in Wisbech

The �Controlled Zone� in Wisbech town centre where 14 parking tickets were issued in just one morning. Picture: Facebook / Cambs Cops

Horsefair Shopping Centre welcomes new Butterfly Hospice charity shop where everything is just 50 pence

Horsefair Shopping Centre manager Kevin Smith with Butterfly Hospice trust manager Linda Sanderson at the new Wisbech 50p store. Picture: Supplied

Uncertain times for Frankie & Benny’s outlets in Wisbech and Ely as parent company prepares for closure programme across the UK

Of three restaurant units in Wisbech owned by Cambs County Council, one is empty, Prezzo is trading as normal but the third, Frankie & Benny's, could be among those earmarked for closure by its parent company. Picture; AGENTS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Twenty tweets in less than 20 days to show how MP Steve Barclay sees himself in the unfolding drama of Brexit

On August 28 MP Steve Barclay spoke at the Mouvement des entreprises de France (MEDEF) in Paris. The MEDEF is the leading network of entrepreneurs in France. The MEDEF places job creation and sustainable growth at the heart of its action. Picture; STEVE BARCLAY VIA TWITTER

Uncertain times for Frankie & Benny’s outlets in Wisbech and Ely as parent company prepares for closure programme across the UK

Of three restaurant units in Wisbech owned by Cambs County Council, one is empty, Prezzo is trading as normal but the third, Frankie & Benny's, could be among those earmarked for closure by its parent company. Picture; AGENTS

Jail for man who robbed Wisbech woman, 86, in her own home and left her ‘bruised and very distressed’

Lee Thompson robbed an 86-year-old woman in her own home in Wisbech, leaving her ?bruised and in a very distressed state? when he ripped her handbag from her grasp. Thompson has been jailed for more than three years. Picture: POLICE.

Historic house near Wisbech could be transformed when it goes to auction

An historic house near Wisbech that half collapsed in the 1970s could be transformed into four homes. Picture: CHEFFINS

Clampdown by Fenland Council who say staff need protection from ‘unacceptable or inappropriate’ behaviour by a handful of complainants

Whittlesey councillor David Mason who chairs the staff committee of Fenland Council that is overseeing a new policy on complainanants who act unreasonably. Picture; WHITTLESEY TOWN COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists