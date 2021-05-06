News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Three derelict cottages sell in auction for £122,000

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:18 PM May 6, 2021   
Three derelict cottages at 29 Dovecote Road, Upwell, sold for £122,000 at auction.

Three derelict cottages in Upwell sold for £122,000 at an auction.

The houses - at 29 Dovecote Road - were among 135 lots listed across southern England by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson.


Situated approximately six and a half miles south of Wisbech, according to the Local Authority the cottage is shown on Ordnance Survey maps dating back to the 1880s.

Before the auction, Clive Emson said "the remaining cottage is in poor condition and would make an ideal renovation project with potential to perhaps reinstate three dwellings or create one larger property".

Russell Hawkes, a senior auction appraiser with Clive Emson, said: “Amid keen interest, we had a final bid of £122,000. 

"There were three cottages, of which only one still remains, on a 0.22-acre freehold site, with good surrounding road networks, including the A47 and A10.

“This is very much a doer-upper project. However, we are not privy to any plans the new owner may or may not have for the site.”

Clive Emson’s next auction ends on Wednesday June 16, with the catalogue available from Saturday May 29.


Wisbech News

