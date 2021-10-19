Published: 3:58 PM October 19, 2021

Uptown Fun Emporium in Upwell has welcomed Cinders Boutique and Swallowail Pet Photography to its first floor after an expansion to the business. - Credit: Uptown Fun Emporium

A village emporium has taken its business to the next level with a first floor expansion which sees two independent traders join the ‘party’,

Uptown Fun Emporium in Upwell's Town Street premises is now home to a boutique and a professional photographer.

The emporium diversified during the pandemic when its core business of supplying party goods was badly hit.

Owners Lee and Oona Robinson invited local crafters to sell their hand made and exclusive products alongside usual stock.

“We had a floor of the building that wasn’t really doing anything so we decided to put it to good use,” said Oona.

You may also want to watch:

Wendy Hinde’s Swallowail Pet Photography and Cinders Boutique, owned by Diane Newsome, are now both trading from the store and all three businesses hope to profit from the partnership.

“The response has been great. We have some really talented crafters,” said Oona.

“It has to be good news for the village.”