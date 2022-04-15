Special Report

Fifty objections were raised in a matter days after Pure Leisure put in plans for an extra 51 holiday lodges at the Tydd St Giles Golf and Country Club.

The response has been fast and furious from villagers who have set up a Facebook opposed to the expansion.

And residents have already met with the parish council to air objections.

Pure Leisure, who acquired the 150-acre site in 2008, describe it as “phase four” of their aspirations.

Tydd St Giles Golf and Country Club. - Credit: Pure Leisure

Once complete they expect to create an additional 12 jobs to the 31 already working there.

The overall phase four site is 11 acres and apart from new lodges will provide a bird hide, extra parking and the new lake.

Pure Leisure say the site is not identified in the Fenland Local Plan as being within or adjacent to a designated conservation.

Tydd St Giles Golf and Country Club. - Credit: Pure Leisure





“Indeed, there is no conservation area in the village,” it says.

Pure Leisure says over 40 planning applications have been submitted for the site over the years.

The company owns 19 holiday lodge and caravan parks in the north, one in Wales one in Yorkshire, and two in East Anglia.

Pure Leisure says they are responding to “high demand for holiday lodges arising from the staycation effect in 2020/21.

“Golf has also become more popular since the pandemic”.

However, objections have flooded in – including from a lodge owner.

He says the expansion “will impact negatively” on the area.

Tydd St Giles Golf and Country Club. - Credit: Pure Leisure

His letter of objection raises issues ranging from “destruction of a vibrant wild-flower meadow” to removal of trees and effect on wildlife.

He also questions whether golfers will stay once the course is altered and “the travel plan seems flawed in many areas.

“There are two shops in the village (pub and hair-dresser), so a car journey is required to get provisions (no shop on site).”

He says the bar/restaurant is not extensive and on occasions food is not available.

“I believe the site is already ‘mature’ and should be consolidated at its current position and not expanded.”

Villagers who have objected claim the local roads cannot cope with the extra traffic.

Another fears ‘holiday homes’ are being used all year around which he claims is against the existing policies.

"It was more than evident during lockdown periods when everyone was at home and the whole site of ‘holiday homes’ was virtually full,” he says.

“And all the owners' cars were parked on-site outside their homes when the site should have been empty.

“If more of these homes are allowed to be built as holiday homes then much stricter procedures should be adopted and enforced.”

And another resident argues that council policy is for growth that all sectors of the community can share.

"Which of our residents are going to benefit from another influx of static caravans?” he says.

“How will our community benefit? But the planning statement insists that FDC takes a positive approach to this proposal.

“There are no benefits to the local community; there are no shops, tourist facilities, businesses, only the profit-hunting owners of the golf club.”

"Enough is enough. This whole site has long outgrown its once peaceful purpose and become a typically sterile, cheek-by-jowl caravan park but with golf played between the plots.”

One other lodge owner adds that “money seems to be the main priority over and above welfare, both to the environment and humans here already.

“As a lodge owner we see it from an insider's perspective and believe me we are as unhappy as the people who live outside.

"It goes without saying that any extra homes will be creating more issues and less staff here to deal with them.

“We bought to be in the country, not another town.”

Tydd St Giles Golf and Country Club. - Credit: Pure Leisure

Nine years ago, the complex became the centre of controversy after Bespoke Oak Supplies Ltd of Wisbech celebrated completion of the £2m club house.

Tydd St Giles leisure opening day. David Worrall Managing Director of Bespoke Oak that built a £2m leisure complex. - Credit: Archant

Managing director David Worrall toasted his company’s craftsmanship with champagne but the next day it all went horribly wrong.

His firm went bust owing £1.6 million.