Man who ‘threatened to harm himself’ inside the Goodens Lane home has been arrested, police have confirmed

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): TERRY HARRIS © Terry Harris

Police have arrested a man in Newton this afternoon after he “threatened to harm himself” inside a home on Goodens Lane near Wisbech.

Dozens of police officers, including firearms units and trained negotiators, were dispatched to the Fenland home at around 1.30pm today (March 14).

An eye witness shared a dramatic photograph on social media after he spotted “nine police cars” lined along the street where the incident took place.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police told this newspaper that a man had “threatened to harm himself inside a house in Goodens Lane, Wisbech”.

Shortly after 3.30pm, the police spokesman confirmed that “the man has come out of the property and [has] been arrested”.

Police officers with automatic weapons had cordoned off the area – stopping people from coming close to the scene.

The spokesman said at the time: “Officers are in attendance, including firearms and trained negotiators.”