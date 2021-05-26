Pets saved in horrifying rescue: ‘We didn’t think they would make it’
- Credit: Ravenswood Pet Rescue
Nine pets saved from a “horrific situation” after their owner died, along with 26 other dogs, “have a long way to go”, according to veterinary surgeons.
The “Miracle 9” were saved by Wisbech-based Ravenswood Pet Rescue after their owner was found dead in her home earlier this month.
“So, an update on the Miracle 9, all have made it and hopefully they won't suffer any long-term problems,” said a rescue company spokesperson.
“We can't thank everyone enough for their support, the fosterers for their dedication and of course Trio Vet's for their amazing care of these miracle 9.
“We really didn't think all would make it through.
“They have a long way to go yet, but were positive they will go from strength to strength.
“Their owner was found deceased, we assumed she had no family due to the time she’s been passed and the terrible living conditions for both owner and dogs.”
