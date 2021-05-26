News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Pets saved in horrifying rescue: ‘We didn’t think they would make it’

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:14 PM May 26, 2021    Updated: 12:15 PM May 26, 2021
The ‘Miracle 9’ pets were saved by Ravenswood Pet Rescue earlier this month.  

The ‘Miracle 9’ pets were saved by Ravenswood Pet Rescue earlier this month. - Credit: Ravenswood Pet Rescue

Nine pets saved from a “horrific situation” after their owner died, along with 26 other dogs, “have a long way to go”, according to veterinary surgeons.  

The “Miracle 9” were saved by Wisbech-based Ravenswood Pet Rescue after their owner was found dead in her home earlier this month.  

“So, an update on the Miracle 9, all have made it and hopefully they won't suffer any long-term problems,” said a rescue company spokesperson.  

“We can't thank everyone enough for their support, the fosterers for their dedication and of course Trio Vet's for their amazing care of these miracle 9. 

“We really didn't think all would make it through.  

You may also want to watch:

“They have a long way to go yet, but were positive they will go from strength to strength. 

“Their owner was found deceased, we assumed she had no family due to the time she’s been passed and the terrible living conditions for both owner and dogs.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Businessman struggling to cope with 'mental torture' after break-in
  2. 2 Shopper dies inside Tesco supermarket after ‘having medical episode’
  3. 3 Dog cropped to make her look tougher ‘for fighting’ seeks new home
  1. 4 Family 'devastated' as Waffle dies weeks after shooting
  2. 5 Fenland catering lecturers compete in tonight’s Bake Off: The Professionals
  3. 6 Cannabis factory, £7,600 in cash and fake ID uncovered
  4. 7 Cllr Andrew Lynn becomes the new mayor of Wisbech
  5. 8 No Indian Covid-19 variant cases found in Fenland or East Cambs, data shows
  6. 9 Family pay tribute to 18-year-old killed in A47 crash between car and bus
  7. 10 Motorists thank ‘local celebrity’ at King’s Dyke crossing traffic lights
Pets
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The driver of the car, an 18-year old woman from Littleport was pronounced dead at the scene

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Woman, 18, dies in A47 crash between bus and a car

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A motorist took this photo from a distance of the collision on the A47 near Wisbech earlier tonight.

Emergency Services | Updated

Double decker bus and car in A47 collision

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Filming Alex Rider in Three Holes Norfolk for season 2. Three Holes, NorfolkWednesday 19 May 2021.

Film | Gallery

Crews spotted in Fenland filming major TV show for Amazon Prime

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Aigars Balsevics, the mayor of Wisbech,

Fenland District Council

Outgoing mayor gets his day in court to appeal licence ban

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus