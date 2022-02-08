'The problem is that the flagpoles are not fit for purpose and the ropes are damaged.' says Wisbech town clerk - Credit: Kim Taylor

Town clerk Terry Jordan admitted civic flags poles in Wisbech “are not fit for purpose”.

His comment came after town councillor Dave Patrick described the Union Jack flying over the town hall as having “the appearance of a rag”.

Cllr Patrick said he was particularly annoyed – and surprised – to find it was flying on Sunday, the day of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

'The problem is that the flagpoles are not fit for purpose and the ropes are damaged.' says Wisbech town clerk - Credit: Kim Taylor

Mr Jordan said he, too, had noticed the state of the flag “not by Facebook but first-hand on Friday”.

He said: “The problem is that the flagpoles are not fit for purpose and the ropes are damaged.

“When a flag is flown, the only way to get it down is to get a contractor with a ‘cherry picker’ (or the fire service) to remove it. That is why the flag tends to be flown permanently and, consequently, why it becomes damaged.”

He said that last Friday, a contractor was booked to remove the flag.

“We do have a spare flag, which will be flown when appropriate,” said Mr Jordan.

He said that new flag poles will be provided as part of the approved local highways initiative scheme for North Brink and they will be at street-level and not on the town hall.”

'The problem is that the flagpoles are not fit for purpose and the ropes are damaged.' says Wisbech town clerk - Credit: Kim Taylor

Cllr Patrick said he reported his concerns to Mr Jordan when “I came across a post on Facebook showing the Union Jack flying at the council chambers.

“I have to say that if this is presently the flag flying of which I have a picture that I am appalled, especially as it is the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

“The condition of the flag does not put Wisbech town council in good light publicly.”

Cllr Patrick said he had inquired whether the council has any other Union Jack flags in its possession that can replace the one presently on display.

“Why has this flag not been replaced as I believe that the state of it has been mentioned in the past,” he asked.

'The problem is that the flagpoles are not fit for purpose and the ropes are damaged.' says Wisbech town clerk - Credit: Kim Taylor

Cllr Patrick said he was so concerned “I took the opportunity to purchase one early this morning which I shall give to the town council.”

Wisbech town council will now have an abundance of flags.

Cllr Billy Rackley emailed the town council to say “Terry, I will buy you a new flag after the winds of the last few days; no problem”.