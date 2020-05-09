Advanced search

Body found outside industrial unit

PUBLISHED: 10:57 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 09 May 2020

Sandall Road, Wisbech, where police are probing an 'unexplained' death. A body was found outside an industrial unit earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

Archant

A body was found outside an industrial unit earlier today in Wisbech.

Police were alerted by a member of the public shortly after 5am. The death is being treated as “unexplained”.

A cordon has been thrown around the area and police are currently at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “The force control room was called by a member of the public at about 5.10am today (9 May) with a report that the body of a man had been discovered outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road”.

The road has been closed between Weasenham Lane and Railway Road and a cordon put up to allow investigations to take place.

“Detectives are looking into the circumstances of the death, which they are treating as unexplained,” said the spokesman.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 107 of 9 May or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

