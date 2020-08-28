Step back in time from the comfort of your home with unseen Fen photo exhibition

Heritage fans will be able to step back in time from the comfort of their own home next month when unseen photos of Wisbech go on virtual display.

Organisers of Heritage Open Days, a national heritage festival, have encouraged event organisers to create digital events this year due to current social distancing measures.

Between September 11 and 20, an online photography exhibition featuring photos of Wisbech from the 1940s to 1960s will be live on the project website.

Recently discovered in Fenland District Council’s engineering department archives, the collection of black and white photographs include photos of war damage, and images from around the town centre, the river and old canal, as well as new roads and housing schemes.

In addition to the online exhibition there will also be a selection of images displayed in the window of 9-10 High Street, Wisbech at the former Bon Marché store.

There will also be an opportunity to see some of the artefacts which have been found during the demolition works at the rear of No 11-12 High Street, which will be on display.

This exhibition is part of the Wisbech High Street Project, funded by a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of £1,886,000.

Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder responsible for heritage, said: “We’ve taken part in the Heritage Open Days events for a number of years now and coronavirus isn’t going to stop us this year!

“This year people will be able to celebrate the stories of places in new ways, and find out more about their rich history from the comfort and security of their own home.

“The Wisbech High Street Project online photography exhibition will feature a fantastic collection of photos from the town, many of which have never been seen before.”

To view the gallery, visit: www.highstreetwisbech.org.uk