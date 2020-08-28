Advanced search

Step back in time from the comfort of your home with unseen Fen photo exhibition

PUBLISHED: 18:12 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:12 28 August 2020

Celebrate Wisbech’s heritage with online photography exhibition. Picture: Supplied

Celebrate Wisbech’s heritage with online photography exhibition. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Heritage fans will be able to step back in time from the comfort of their own home next month when unseen photos of Wisbech go on virtual display.

Celebrate Wisbech�s heritage with online photography exhibition. Picture: Supplied Celebrate Wisbech�s heritage with online photography exhibition. Picture: Supplied

Organisers of Heritage Open Days, a national heritage festival, have encouraged event organisers to create digital events this year due to current social distancing measures.

Between September 11 and 20, an online photography exhibition featuring photos of Wisbech from the 1940s to 1960s will be live on the project website.

Recently discovered in Fenland District Council’s engineering department archives, the collection of black and white photographs include photos of war damage, and images from around the town centre, the river and old canal, as well as new roads and housing schemes.

In addition to the online exhibition there will also be a selection of images displayed in the window of 9-10 High Street, Wisbech at the former Bon Marché store.

Celebrate Wisbech�s heritage with online photography exhibition. Picture: Supplied Celebrate Wisbech�s heritage with online photography exhibition. Picture: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

There will also be an opportunity to see some of the artefacts which have been found during the demolition works at the rear of No 11-12 High Street, which will be on display.

This exhibition is part of the Wisbech High Street Project, funded by a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of £1,886,000.

Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder responsible for heritage, said: “We’ve taken part in the Heritage Open Days events for a number of years now and coronavirus isn’t going to stop us this year!

“This year people will be able to celebrate the stories of places in new ways, and find out more about their rich history from the comfort and security of their own home.

“The Wisbech High Street Project online photography exhibition will feature a fantastic collection of photos from the town, many of which have never been seen before.”

To view the gallery, visit: www.highstreetwisbech.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Large police presence at house in Wisbech after what is described as an ‘ongoing incident’

Churchill Road Wisbech where there has been a large police presence at a detatched house since the early hours Picture; IAN CARTER

Police get a surprise arresting two on suspicion of burglary - 11 rooms stuffed with £170,000 worth of cannabis plants

An early morning call to a suspected burglary in Churchill Road, Wisbech, led police to the discovery of a substantial cannabis factory with 355 plants growing across 11 rooms Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fen boxer Eli Frankham awaiting sentence after admitting having a single barrel shotgun disguised as a walking stick

Eli Frankham made a winning return to the ring in Poland earlier this year/ Now he is awaiting sentence at crown court for firearms offence. Picture: Mark Hewlett

Food blogger films ‘dolphin’ swimming in murky River Nene from her window

Food blogger Poppy Everitt filmed what she believes to be a dolphin swimming in the River Nene at Wisbech. Picture: Poppy Everitt/@onmydinnertable

National Trust rejects ‘one-size-fits-all, standard visitor model’ in bid to re-open Peckover House, Wisbech

Peckover House Wisbech is closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now there are question marks over its future as the National Trust try to find a new operatying model. Picture; NATIONAL TRUST

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Large police presence at house in Wisbech after what is described as an ‘ongoing incident’

Churchill Road Wisbech where there has been a large police presence at a detatched house since the early hours Picture; IAN CARTER

Police get a surprise arresting two on suspicion of burglary - 11 rooms stuffed with £170,000 worth of cannabis plants

An early morning call to a suspected burglary in Churchill Road, Wisbech, led police to the discovery of a substantial cannabis factory with 355 plants growing across 11 rooms Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fen boxer Eli Frankham awaiting sentence after admitting having a single barrel shotgun disguised as a walking stick

Eli Frankham made a winning return to the ring in Poland earlier this year/ Now he is awaiting sentence at crown court for firearms offence. Picture: Mark Hewlett

Food blogger films ‘dolphin’ swimming in murky River Nene from her window

Food blogger Poppy Everitt filmed what she believes to be a dolphin swimming in the River Nene at Wisbech. Picture: Poppy Everitt/@onmydinnertable

National Trust rejects ‘one-size-fits-all, standard visitor model’ in bid to re-open Peckover House, Wisbech

Peckover House Wisbech is closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now there are question marks over its future as the National Trust try to find a new operatying model. Picture; NATIONAL TRUST

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Step back in time from the comfort of your home with unseen Fen photo exhibition

Celebrate Wisbech’s heritage with online photography exhibition. Picture: Supplied

Couple describe ‘absolutely perfect’ day after Wisbech Castle steps in at 11th hour to save their wedding

Aerial of Wisbech Castle. Bride who got married there said:

Poll reveals more than half of people don’t know how to spot the signs of modern slavery

Six men were believed to have been living in poor and cramped conditions after Cambs Police visited a suspected modern slavery nursery in Kneesworth. Picture: Cambs Police

Charity shop giving out free children’s books every week during school summer holidays

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices shops across the region are giving away free books for children during the school summer holidays. Picture: Supplied

‘We are good to go’: March and District Museum to reopen for first time since lockdown

March and District Museum will reopen on Saturday, September 11 for Heritage Weekend. Picture: Archant