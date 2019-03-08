Advanced search

Great end of season for Wisbech under 11s rugby squad as they take part in the Deeping Rugby Club festival

PUBLISHED: 17:44 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 02 May 2019

Wisbech under 11s rugby team travelled to the Deepings festival to round off a successful season. Picture; WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Wisbech under 11s rugby team travelled to the Deepings festival to round off a successful season. Picture; WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Another great season has drawn to an end for Wisbech under 11s rugby team when they took part in the festival at Deeping Rugby Club.

Wisbech travelled with a large squad of players and rolled up for an intriguing collection of games.

The day kicked off with a game against Peterborough RFU with Wisbech making their usual steady start soon got into the flow of the game scoring some good tries from wide plays.

A further three games played against Stamford, Peterborough Lions and Sleaford. Unfortunately Sleaford players acquired injuries during the day so again with the core values in mind four Wisbech players stepped up and helped

Their opposition put a side together, again showing great sportsmanship within our club. Wisbech demonstrated great support play with some line breaks through the middle combined with the wide running plays down the wing.

The day ended with Wisbech winning 2 games, drawing 1 and losing 1. All in all, a great day's rugby with which to finish the season.

With all of the girls looking to their new adventures as the team moves into a new era, the emotions were running high not only with the players but also all of the parents as there have been some big friendships made over the years of mini rugby which will never be forgotten.

Coach Marcus Hall said: It has been a great season; the children have enjoyed another fantastic season of rugby.

“They have all moved on so far as individuals but also as a team that I am proud to call Wisbech U11's.

“I would also like to thank Ian Smith who has helped me and this team for many years, who is sadly moving on with the girls within our squad and will now be coaching the girls U13's at Peterborough RFU.

“I wish them all the best in the future, I myself am looking forward to seeing all of the players for another great season next year with the U12's here at Wisbech rugby

Most Read

Two arrests as police seize 320 cannabis plants in Wisbech and Parson Drove raids

302 cannabis plants were seized on Mondy April 29 from two addresses in Parson Drove and Wisbech St Mary. A 60-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were arrested and have since been released under investigation. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND.

‘Nothing more than a rubbish tip’ says Chatteris councillor of site in Wisbech now approved for block of flats by Fenland planners

The site east of 13 Norfolk Street, facing Orange Grove, Wisbech, and the owner can no go ahead with building a three-storey block of flats. Picture; PLANNING

Two rushed to hospital following A47 smash involving Mercedes E-Class and Volkswagen Golf GTI between Wisbech and Guyhirn

The scene on the A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn where two were hospitalised following a crash between a Mercedes E-Class and Golf GTI. Picture: SUPPLIED

Man from Wisbech charged with drink driving after crashing car into house in Lynn Road

Minvydas Kneizys, 25, of Grimmers Road, Wisbech, has been charged with drink driving after his car crashed into a house in Lynn Road, Wisbech on Sunday morning (April 28). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND.

The remarkable story of a remarkable young man with Down syndrome who joined Weight Watchers and has shed a remarkable 61 lbs

Ashley White, 29, has shed a remarkable 61 lbs since joining the Wisbech Weight Watchers. His has been an inspirational journey. Picture; WEIGHT WATCHERS

