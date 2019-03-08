Great end of season for Wisbech under 11s rugby squad as they take part in the Deeping Rugby Club festival

Wisbech under 11s rugby team travelled to the Deepings festival to round off a successful season. Picture; WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Archant

Another great season has drawn to an end for Wisbech under 11s rugby team when they took part in the festival at Deeping Rugby Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech travelled with a large squad of players and rolled up for an intriguing collection of games.

The day kicked off with a game against Peterborough RFU with Wisbech making their usual steady start soon got into the flow of the game scoring some good tries from wide plays.

A further three games played against Stamford, Peterborough Lions and Sleaford. Unfortunately Sleaford players acquired injuries during the day so again with the core values in mind four Wisbech players stepped up and helped

Their opposition put a side together, again showing great sportsmanship within our club. Wisbech demonstrated great support play with some line breaks through the middle combined with the wide running plays down the wing.

You may also want to watch:

The day ended with Wisbech winning 2 games, drawing 1 and losing 1. All in all, a great day's rugby with which to finish the season.

With all of the girls looking to their new adventures as the team moves into a new era, the emotions were running high not only with the players but also all of the parents as there have been some big friendships made over the years of mini rugby which will never be forgotten.

Coach Marcus Hall said: It has been a great season; the children have enjoyed another fantastic season of rugby.

“They have all moved on so far as individuals but also as a team that I am proud to call Wisbech U11's.

“I would also like to thank Ian Smith who has helped me and this team for many years, who is sadly moving on with the girls within our squad and will now be coaching the girls U13's at Peterborough RFU.

“I wish them all the best in the future, I myself am looking forward to seeing all of the players for another great season next year with the U12's here at Wisbech rugby