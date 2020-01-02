Advanced search

GOLF: Tydd St Giles Golf Club donate thousands to Fen homeless charity

PUBLISHED: 10:09 02 January 2020

Tydd St Giles Golf Club donate thousands to Fen homeless charity The Ferry Project. Club vice-captain Mark Johnson (left), charity representative Keith Smith (centre) and club captain Giles Stearne. Picture: MIKE BARTON

Archant

Thousands of pounds have been raised by Tydd St Giles Golf Club for a homeless charity in the Fens.

Club captain Giles Stearne and vice-captain Mark Johnson announced they would be donating £4,000 to The Ferry Project, which provides accommodation and life skills to homeless people in order to help them live independently.

A golf club spokesperson said: "Giles has always had the homeless in this area close to his heart. This year as the golf club's men's captain has given him a great incentive to support such a good local cause.

The cheque was presented on behalf of the club to charity representative Keith Smith.

The club added: "Keith thanked all for their generosity and said this donation would make a huge difference."

During Giles' year as captain, the club has supported other charities including £800 to The Sick Children's Trust and £500 to The Addenbrookes Kidney Patient Association.

