Bomb squad called out after fishermen pull out grendades from Fenland river
PUBLISHED: 16:19 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 07 July 2020
Twitter/@FenCops
Two magnet fishermen had a fright after pulling a pair of grenades from a Fenland river – sparking response from the bomb squad.
The anglers scooped the explosives from the river in Tydd St Giles on Monday night (July 6) and immediately called the police.
Officers arrived the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and set up a 100m cordon and closed the B1165 Church Lane bridge as a precaution.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Two suspected grenades were discovered in the river by two magnet fishermen yesterday night in Tydd St Giles.
“Officers were called to Church Lane, together with the EOD team, and a 100m cordon was set up as a precaution which included the closure of the B1165 Church Lane bridge.
“The grenades were safely removed from the area by the EOD.”
One resident said: “Oh my god, thank god no one was hurt or killed. Officers, Please please take care and keep safe.”
Another added: “They look pretty real to me! That’s very scary, where on earth did they get them from?”
