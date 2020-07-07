Advanced search

Bomb squad called out after fishermen pull out grendades from Fenland river

PUBLISHED: 16:19 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 07 July 2020

Fishermen pulled out two grenades from the river in Tydd St Giles on Monday, July 6. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Fishermen pulled out two grenades from the river in Tydd St Giles on Monday, July 6. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Twitter/@FenCops

Two magnet fishermen had a fright after pulling a pair of grenades from a Fenland river – sparking response from the bomb squad.

Fishermen pulled out two grenades from the river in Tydd St Giles on Monday, July 6. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Fishermen pulled out two grenades from the river in Tydd St Giles on Monday, July 6. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

The anglers scooped the explosives from the river in Tydd St Giles on Monday night (July 6) and immediately called the police.

Officers arrived the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and set up a 100m cordon and closed the B1165 Church Lane bridge as a precaution.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Two suspected grenades were discovered in the river by two magnet fishermen yesterday night in Tydd St Giles.

Fishermen pulled out two grenades from the river in Tydd St Giles on Monday, July 6. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Fishermen pulled out two grenades from the river in Tydd St Giles on Monday, July 6. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

“Officers were called to Church Lane, together with the EOD team, and a 100m cordon was set up as a precaution which included the closure of the B1165 Church Lane bridge.

“The grenades were safely removed from the area by the EOD.”

One resident said: “Oh my god, thank god no one was hurt or killed. Officers, Please please take care and keep safe.”

Another added: “They look pretty real to me! That’s very scary, where on earth did they get them from?”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Fenland care home bans visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech has temporarily banned visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19. Picture: Barchester/carehome.co.uk

Cambs market food hall forced shut following two positive tests for coronavirus

The food hall at Peterborough Market is closed for a �deep clean� after two people connected with the venue tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Terry Harris

‘Something we don’t see every day’: Helicopter arrives to help stranded driver on A47

The white helicopter landed in a field next to the A47 at Guyhirn to deliver a new wheel to a stranded driver. Picture: Twitter/CambsCops

Officers believe child ‘abduction’ in Fenland town was misunderstood

Officers believe there was a misunderstanding after reports of a young girl abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Fenland care home bans visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech has temporarily banned visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19. Picture: Barchester/carehome.co.uk

Cambs market food hall forced shut following two positive tests for coronavirus

The food hall at Peterborough Market is closed for a �deep clean� after two people connected with the venue tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Terry Harris

‘Something we don’t see every day’: Helicopter arrives to help stranded driver on A47

The white helicopter landed in a field next to the A47 at Guyhirn to deliver a new wheel to a stranded driver. Picture: Twitter/CambsCops

Officers believe child ‘abduction’ in Fenland town was misunderstood

Officers believe there was a misunderstanding after reports of a young girl abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

First trains along restored Wisbech to March line could be running by 2028 after business case gets the green light

Few have campaigned longer and harder to restore the rail link from Wisbech to March than Steve Barclay MP. Here he is in 2016:

Coach relieved as Manea Strikers return to action for first time since lockdown

The Manea Under 10 Blue team had their first training session since the coronavirus lockdown after weeks of isolation. Pictures: SUPPLIED/STEVE TARSITANO

Fenland care home bans visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech has temporarily banned visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19. Picture: Barchester/carehome.co.uk

Names of 80,000 coronavirus heroes to be hand-written on special ‘Thank U NHS’ Spitfire

Here is how to nominate the names of your coronavirus heroes to be hand-written on the special �Thank U NHS� Duxford Spitfire which flew over the region to mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS. Picture: Instagram/@GeorgeLewisRomain

Council say ‘necessary measures will be in place’ for all pupils to return to school in September

Cambridgeshire county and Peterborough city council are working around the clock to ensure schools are safe for pupils to return in September. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Archive/PA Images