Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tydd St Giles brothers, 9 and 7, respond magnificently to the hospital that looked after their little brother by raising an incredible £1,000

PUBLISHED: 23:44 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 00:11 30 June 2019

Chase, Lincoln and Swaley Douglas with Clare Booth of NICU Lincoln Douglas, 9, and Swaley Douglas, 7, wanted to thank the QEH for looking after their little brother Chase, 3, who spent the first few weeks of his life in intensive care.Picture: KING'S LYNN HOSPITAL

Chase, Lincoln and Swaley Douglas with Clare Booth of NICU Lincoln Douglas, 9, and Swaley Douglas, 7, wanted to thank the QEH for looking after their little brother Chase, 3, who spent the first few weeks of his life in intensive care.Picture: KING'S LYNN HOSPITAL

Archant

Two brothers from a Fenland village pedalled their way to raising over £1,000 for The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Lincoln Douglas, 9, and Swaley Douglas, 7, wanted to thank the QEH for looking after their little brother Chase, 3, who spent the first few weeks of his life in intensive care.

Born at 34 weeks and weighing in at 3lb 12oz, Chase stayed in NICU for 3 weeks, followed by 2 weeks at home with a feeding tube.

Lincoln, who also spent a week in NICU after he was born at 34 weeks at 6lbs, came up with the idea of biking from their home in Tydd St Giles to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital to raise funds as a thank you to the team.

Lincoln said: "It took us just under two hours - we hardly stopped! My legs really ached by the time we got to the finish!"

The boys, who cycled the 21 mile stint alongside their mother, Roxy, and a group of cyclist friends, raised an impressive £1050 for the unit.

You may also want to watch:

All three brothers presented the cheque to the NICU team on Chase's birthday (17th June).

Clare Booth, Sister on NICU ward, accepted the cheque on behalf of the unit. She said: "What a fantastic effort to cycle all that way! We are so grateful for the donation - what a cracking job the boys have done!"

Roxy Douglas, Chase's mother, said: "I'm so proud of my boys for raising the money. The team at NICU does an amazing job and we are so grateful for everything they have done for our boys.

"It was really special to donate the money on Chase's birthday too so the staff could see how far he'd come."

The money raised will be used towards latest technology and equipment or specialist training courses for nurses.

NICU ward manager Paula Bettinson, said: "In the past we have used donations to fund courses for our nurses such as infant feeding or cranial ultrasound training.

I'm hoping to use this particular donation to fund neonatal life support courses for four nurses; these courses enhance our skills and knowledge enabling us to continue to deliver high standards of quality care."

Most Read

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week. Picture: ARCHANT

Man released from two-vehicle crash in Wisbech

The aftermath after a two-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Tilney All Saints ‘spy’ told to cough up £615,000 - or face more jail time

Tilney All Saints tax fraudster Raymond Thomas, who claimed he was a spy in an attempt to cover his tracks, has been ordered to pay £615,000 or face a further five years behind bars. He is pictured with his wife Susan Weston. Photo: HMRC

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Fears Wisbech’s oldest house could be lost after vandalism, fire, flytipping and drug abuse

Fears Wisbech’s oldest house could be lost after vandalism, fire, flytipping and drug abuse. A stark contast from how it looked just two years ago (top right). Picture: BERNIE SMITH/ FACEBOOK

Most Read

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week. Picture: ARCHANT

Man released from two-vehicle crash in Wisbech

The aftermath after a two-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Tilney All Saints ‘spy’ told to cough up £615,000 - or face more jail time

Tilney All Saints tax fraudster Raymond Thomas, who claimed he was a spy in an attempt to cover his tracks, has been ordered to pay £615,000 or face a further five years behind bars. He is pictured with his wife Susan Weston. Photo: HMRC

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Fears Wisbech’s oldest house could be lost after vandalism, fire, flytipping and drug abuse

Fears Wisbech’s oldest house could be lost after vandalism, fire, flytipping and drug abuse. A stark contast from how it looked just two years ago (top right). Picture: BERNIE SMITH/ FACEBOOK

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Tydd St Giles brothers, 9 and 7, respond magnificently to the hospital that looked after their little brother by raising an incredible £1,000

Chase, Lincoln and Swaley Douglas with Clare Booth of NICU Lincoln Douglas, 9, and Swaley Douglas, 7, wanted to thank the QEH for looking after their little brother Chase, 3, who spent the first few weeks of his life in intensive care.Picture: KING'S LYNN HOSPITAL

New social media rules coming for Cambridgeshire county councillors including the warning not to tweet ‘if you are tired or have consumed alcohol’

All 61 Cambridgeshire county county councillors will be asked to agree an extension to their code of conduct that covers social media. One key guideline is not to tweet when tired or having consumed alcohol. Picture; ARCHANT

Mayor Palmer says MoD housing project in Ely ‘back on track’ as Lib Dems say it was ‘responsibility’ to press for higher volume of affordable housing

Back on track, says Mayor James Palmer. East Cambs Council can now go ahead with its original plans for these former MoD homes in Ely after councillors rescinded earlier amendments made by the Lib Dem opposition group. View looking towards MoD homes. Picture; ALAN BROCKLEBANK

Body of man found at Swaffham Bulbeck is thought to be that of Andre Douglas

Missing man Andre Douglas: Police revealed a body has been found at Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

It may have been coincidence but on the hottest day of the year a new ice cream parlour opens in Ely - to considerable acclaim

On the hottest day of the day, Ely welcomed its newest shop - an Italian ice cream parlour. Hadisgelato opened in Lynn Road opposite the Lamb Hotel. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists