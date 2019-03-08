Tydd St Giles brothers, 9 and 7, respond magnificently to the hospital that looked after their little brother by raising an incredible £1,000

Chase, Lincoln and Swaley Douglas with Clare Booth of NICU Lincoln Douglas, 9, and Swaley Douglas, 7, wanted to thank the QEH for looking after their little brother Chase, 3, who spent the first few weeks of his life in intensive care.Picture: KING'S LYNN HOSPITAL Archant

Two brothers from a Fenland village pedalled their way to raising over £1,000 for The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Lincoln Douglas, 9, and Swaley Douglas, 7, wanted to thank the QEH for looking after their little brother Chase, 3, who spent the first few weeks of his life in intensive care.

Born at 34 weeks and weighing in at 3lb 12oz, Chase stayed in NICU for 3 weeks, followed by 2 weeks at home with a feeding tube.

Lincoln, who also spent a week in NICU after he was born at 34 weeks at 6lbs, came up with the idea of biking from their home in Tydd St Giles to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital to raise funds as a thank you to the team.

Lincoln said: "It took us just under two hours - we hardly stopped! My legs really ached by the time we got to the finish!"

The boys, who cycled the 21 mile stint alongside their mother, Roxy, and a group of cyclist friends, raised an impressive £1050 for the unit.

All three brothers presented the cheque to the NICU team on Chase's birthday (17th June).

Clare Booth, Sister on NICU ward, accepted the cheque on behalf of the unit. She said: "What a fantastic effort to cycle all that way! We are so grateful for the donation - what a cracking job the boys have done!"

Roxy Douglas, Chase's mother, said: "I'm so proud of my boys for raising the money. The team at NICU does an amazing job and we are so grateful for everything they have done for our boys.

"It was really special to donate the money on Chase's birthday too so the staff could see how far he'd come."

The money raised will be used towards latest technology and equipment or specialist training courses for nurses.

NICU ward manager Paula Bettinson, said: "In the past we have used donations to fund courses for our nurses such as infant feeding or cranial ultrasound training.

I'm hoping to use this particular donation to fund neonatal life support courses for four nurses; these courses enhance our skills and knowledge enabling us to continue to deliver high standards of quality care."