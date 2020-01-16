Advanced search

Tydd St Giles golf captain picks Active for Pulmonary Fibrosis as her chosen charity

16 January, 2020 - 12:36
Tydd St Giles ladies golf captain Christen Young has picked Active for Pulmonary Fibrosis as her chosen charity for 2020. Picture: Supplied

The captain of Tydd St Giles ladies golf club has revealed her chosen charity for fundraising in 2020 and here's the reason why.

Ladies captain Christen Young has picked Active for Pulmonary Fibrosis (AFB) as the club's charity and cash raised as competitions and events will go towards it.

Ms Young went with AFB as her husband, Frank, has the disease and his identical twin brother lost his life to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in March 2019.

She said: "I decided to become ladies captain of Tydd St Giles Golf Club this year to raise money for APF Active for Pulmonary Fibrosis.

"This charity is very close to me and my family, my husband Frank has this disease and his identical twin brother sadly lost is fight against it."

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is an incurable lung disease with the only cure being a new lung from a donor which is extremely rare.

Ms Young added: "IPF kills 5,000 people in the UK every year, but doesn't have a high profile and is poorly understood.

"Life expectancy is often worse than for lung cancer with more than half sufferers dying within three years of diagnosis."

