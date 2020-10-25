Advanced search

Tractor and trailer come off a Fen road - closely followed by a second

PUBLISHED: 14:42 25 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 25 October 2020

Guyhirn to Murrow road was blocked after a tractor and trailer came off the road - closely followed by another. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Guyhirn to Murrow road was blocked after a tractor and trailer came off the road - closely followed by another. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

A Fenland road was closed this afternoon after a tractor and trailer went off the road – and a second followed.

Guyhirn to Murrow road was blocked after a tractor and trailer came off the road - closely followed by another. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Residents believe the second tractor combination was trying to get past the first when it, too, came off the road between Murrow and Guyhirn.

There are no reports of any injuries to either driver.

Villagers in both Murrow and Guyhirn are concerned by the condition of the road.

One resident posted to Facebook that on Gull Road where they live “our house shakes when the tractors go by.

Guyhirn to Murrow road was blocked after a tractor and trailer came off the road - closely followed by another. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READERGuyhirn to Murrow road was blocked after a tractor and trailer came off the road - closely followed by another. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

“I am glad no one was hurt today but the road is awful all the way through from Guyhirn to Murrow.”

Another said they, too, live on Gull Road and believe the road “has never been so bad” in the 30 years they have been there.

“It is where the road has dipped from when the mains sewerage was put in,” they said. “There are now deep ruts which are the problem when a lorry hits them.”

