Two teenagers arrested in connection with serious Wisbech assault

St Peter's Gardens, Wisbech, was cordoned off after a man was seriously injured. Two teenagers have been arrested. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a man in a Wisbech churchyard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Peter's Gardens, Wisbech, was cordoned off after a man was seriously injured. Two teenagers have been arrested. Picture: IAN CARTER St Peter's Gardens, Wisbech, was cordoned off after a man was seriously injured. Two teenagers have been arrested. Picture: IAN CARTER

The two boys, aged 15 and 16, both from the town, were arrested on Monday afternoon after a man was seriously assaulted and hospitalised in Church Terrace, on Friday (March 1).

Both have been released on bail to return to the Kings Lynn Police Investigations Centre (PIC) on March 29.

The victim, who is in his 50s, remains in hospital with serious injuries in a stable condition.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, both from Wisbech, were arrested Monday afternoon in connection with the serious assault in Church Terrace on Friday (1 March).

“Both have been released on bail to return to the Kings Lynn Police Investigation Centre (PIC) on 29 March.

“The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.”