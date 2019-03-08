Two people taken to hospital after Wisbech crash
PUBLISHED: 12:44 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 08 July 2019
Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Wisbech.
The incident happened on Elm High Road shortly after midday on Saturday (July 6).
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: ""Two people were transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and care.
"Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer attended."
The road was closed while the emergency services were at the scene, causing long tailbacks near the Elme Hall Hotel.
