Two people taken to hospital after Wisbech crash

PUBLISHED: 12:44 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 08 July 2019

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Wisbech.

The incident happened on Elm High Road shortly after midday on Saturday (July 6).

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: ""Two people were transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and care.

"Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer attended."

The road was closed while the emergency services were at the scene, causing long tailbacks near the Elme Hall Hotel.

