Motorbike and BMW seized by police in separate incidents within an hour of each other

PUBLISHED: 12:40 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 28 June 2020

BMW and motorbike seized by police in Wisbech on June 27 in separate incidents. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

BMW and motorbike seized by police in Wisbech on June 27 in separate incidents. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Police seized a motorbike and a BMW in separate incidents in Wisbech last night (Saturday) – although the motorbike fled before they could have a word with the rider.

The motorcyclist was stopped shortly before 7pm by a CID officer in the town.

“The male didn’t want to hang around and talk with the officer,” said a police spokesman on Policing Fenland Facebook.

“We are trying to identify whom this motorbike belongs to. If you are the owner of this bike (with proof) please contact us on 101 and quote CAD 488 of 27.06.20.”

While that search continues, police already know the identity of the BMW driver who was stopped in the High Street 30 minutes later.

“The driver did not have any insurance or licence,” said the spokesman. “We seized the vehicle and the driver was reported.” He will have his day in court.

Meanwhile police are waiting to see if the motorbike was being ridden by its owner or whether it had been stolen.

