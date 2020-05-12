Advanced search

Two charged with murder following discovery of man subjected to ‘brutal attack’

PUBLISHED: 12:04 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 12 May 2020

Two men from Milner Road, Wisbech, have been charged with murder following the discovery of a man's body in Sandall Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of Saturday. Police raided the property in Milner Road shortly after the man's body was discovered. Picture: Terry Harris/Supplied

Terry Harris/Supplied

Two men are appearing in court today (Tuesday) charged with the murder of a man in Wisbech.

His body was discovered at about 5.10am on Saturday, May 9, outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech.

A post mortem examination carried out by Dr Ben Swift at Peterborough City Hospital yesterday (May 11) concluded the man died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Tomas Lazdauskas, 23 of Milner Road, Wisbech and Donatas Umbrasas, 27 of Albany Road, Wisbech, have both been charged with murder. They had been both been arrested on Sunday.

The men are appearing at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today ( May12) for their first hearing, which will be held via video link.

The arrests follow a major police hunt following the discovering of a man’s body in a hedgerow in Sandall Road.

Police say it was a “brutal assault” and a post-mortem has confirmed the victim died as a result of “blunt force trauma to the head”.

The victim’s body was discovered at about 5.10am on May 9. A bicycle was found next to the body. The area near to where the body was sealed off and photographs have emerged of police raiding a house in Milner Road later in the day.

Detective Chief Supt Martin Brunning of the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “We are in touch with the victim’s next of kin and are keeping them updated.”

Milner Road, Wisbech, where two men lived who have been charged with murder. It follows the discovery of a body found on Saturday in Sandall Road, Picture; TERRY HARRISMilner Road, Wisbech, where two men lived who have been charged with murder. It follows the discovery of a body found on Saturday in Sandall Road, Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Det Chief Supt Brunning said extra police were drafted into the town following the incident.

“This is a tragic death. I am satisfied it is a contained incident and officers working in Wisbech will be a reassuring presence for local people who may feel alarmed by these events.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they know anything about the murder, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 107 of May 9 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Picture by Terry Harris.Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Picture by Terry Harris.

