Police seized these two off road, uninsured motorbikes on Elm High Road yesterday (December 15). - Credit: POLICE

Two off road, uninsured motorbikes were seized by police yesterday (December 15).

Officers from the Wisbech neighbourhood policing team came across the bikes on Elm High Road just over the border into Norfolk.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “Yesterday we were out on patrol around Wisbech and the Norfolk border.

“We came across these two off road bikes.

“The bikes were not road legal and they had no insurance. Both were seized and recovered under section 165 of the road traffic act.”

Both of the riders were issued with traffic offence reports.