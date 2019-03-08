Advanced search

‘All fun and games until someone falls’: Two men caught on camera dangerously climbing and sliding down rooftops in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 10:33 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 05 April 2019

The two men caught on camera dangerously climbing up and sliding down rooftops in Wisbech. Picture: MARIUS MAGILA

The two men caught on camera dangerously climbing up and sliding down rooftops in Wisbech. Picture: MARIUS MAGILA

MARIUS MAGILA

A shocking piece of video has emerged of two young men risking their lives climbing up and sliding down rooftops near the Horse Fair in Wisbech.

One resident filmed the pair running along the roof of the Job Centre in the town before they began to walk along the top of people’s homes nearby.

The two young men, sporting black and grey tracksuits, can be seen dangerously sliding down the rooftops, knocking tiles down to the ground below.

The brave duo has been branded “stupid” by people on social media after the clip was shared in the local Facebook discussion group.

One person, who thought they heard the men, said: “I could hear footsteps on the roof round the Crescent earlier, must have been the same people.”

The two men caught on camera dangerously climbing up and sliding down rooftops in Wisbech. Picture: MARIUS MAGILAThe two men caught on camera dangerously climbing up and sliding down rooftops in Wisbech. Picture: MARIUS MAGILA

Another joked: “They could at least work while they are up on these roofs... take a mop up there with them and clean off some pigeon [poo].”

A man who spotted his house in the video said that he had just spent “a load of money” refurbishing his home after he was “getting leaks”.

He said: “That’s one of mine! We just spent a load of money refurbing that house and have had to send roofers up on there a couple of times.

“We couldn’t work out why we were getting leaks, my tenants mentioned they thought someone was on roof. Thank you for posting this [video].”

The two men caught on camera dangerously climbing up and sliding down rooftops in Wisbech. Picture: MARIUS MAGILAThe two men caught on camera dangerously climbing up and sliding down rooftops in Wisbech. Picture: MARIUS MAGILA

We have asked Cambridgeshire Police about this incident, but they say no reports have been made.

Customer demand for pouches will mean job losses at Wisbech as Nestle Purina Petcare says its canning production line will close in October

Nestle Purina Petcare, Wisbech, which employs 600 people. By October the company plans to close its canning production line following a fall-off in demand., Consultations have begun with the 'small but significant' number of employees who will be affected. Picture; NESTLE PURINA PETCARE

HMO for £150k semi in Wisbech could reinforce town’s reputation as a ‘dumping ground for low income individuals’ says neighbour

A planning application for this house, number 4 Princes Road in Wisbech, has been submitted to Fenland District Council to convert it to multiple occupancy for up to 11 people. Two neighbours have so far rejected. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Homeless people in Wisbech can shower and wash laundry in weekly sessions

A new project to enable homeless people in Wisbech to have a shower and wash laundry will be launched this week. Picture: PA.

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport to be repaired this month

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport are to be repaired this month as part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s £4.1 million programme of work.

Leverington-based Whizzy Wheels garage allows local students into the workshop to train ‘the future generation of highly-skilled mechanics’

Whizzy Wheels garage in Leverington opens its doors to College of West Anglia students to ‘train the mechanics of tomorrow’. Staff photographed with students from the Fenland college. Picture: CWA

