‘All fun and games until someone falls’: Two men caught on camera dangerously climbing and sliding down rooftops in Wisbech

The two men caught on camera dangerously climbing up and sliding down rooftops in Wisbech. Picture: MARIUS MAGILA MARIUS MAGILA

A shocking piece of video has emerged of two young men risking their lives climbing up and sliding down rooftops near the Horse Fair in Wisbech.

One resident filmed the pair running along the roof of the Job Centre in the town before they began to walk along the top of people’s homes nearby.

The two young men, sporting black and grey tracksuits, can be seen dangerously sliding down the rooftops, knocking tiles down to the ground below.

The brave duo has been branded “stupid” by people on social media after the clip was shared in the local Facebook discussion group.

One person, who thought they heard the men, said: “I could hear footsteps on the roof round the Crescent earlier, must have been the same people.”

Another joked: “They could at least work while they are up on these roofs... take a mop up there with them and clean off some pigeon [poo].”

A man who spotted his house in the video said that he had just spent “a load of money” refurbishing his home after he was “getting leaks”.

He said: “That’s one of mine! We just spent a load of money refurbing that house and have had to send roofers up on there a couple of times.

“We couldn’t work out why we were getting leaks, my tenants mentioned they thought someone was on roof. Thank you for posting this [video].”

We have asked Cambridgeshire Police about this incident, but they say no reports have been made.