Two dead after head-on crash on A47 between Eye Green and Thorney

PUBLISHED: 10:32 16 August 2019

Two people have died following a head-on collision on the A47 between Eye Green and Thorney.

Police were called at about 11.45am yesterday (August 15) with reports of a head on collision between a black Vauxhall Astra and an HGV.

Emergency services attended but the male front seat passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver was taken to hospital but died a short while later.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Stanage or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

