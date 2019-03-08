Two dead after head-on crash on A47 between Eye Green and Thorney

The road was closed between Eye Green roundabout (where McDonald's and Travelodge are) and the junction of Thorney Road.

Two people have died following a head-on collision on the A47 between Eye Green and Thorney.

Police were called at about 11.45am yesterday (August 15) with reports of a head on collision between a black Vauxhall Astra and an HGV.

Emergency services attended but the male front seat passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver was taken to hospital but died a short while later.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Stanage or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.