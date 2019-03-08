Two rushed to hospital following A47 smash involving Mercedes E-Class and Volkswagen Golf GTI between Wisbech and Guyhirn

The scene on the A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn where two were hospitalised following a crash between a Mercedes E-Class and Golf GTI. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

Two people were rushed to hospital yesterday evening following a collision between two cars on the A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn.

A white Mercedes E-Class collided with a Volkswagen Golf GTI on the main stretch of road on Wednesday, May 1 at around 6.30pm – causing major rush hour delays.

Police officers closed the road at the Guyhirn and Wisbech round about – leaving standstill traffic between the incident and blockades.

All three emergency services attended the scene before two casualties were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Peterborough City Hospital for “further treatment”.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police were called at 6.39pm to reports of the road traffic collision involving a white Mercedes E350 and white Volkswagen Golf GTI.

“Police fire and ambulance services attended and the road was closed while a recovery took place.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed they sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene yesterday evening.

They said: “One patient was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and a second patient was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.”