Two fires in Wisbech on New Year's Day

Two arson attacks took place in Wisbech in roads less than five minutes apart on New Year's Day. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

Two arson attacks took place in Wisbech in roads less than five minutes distance apart on New Year's Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two arson attacks took place in Wisbech in roads less than five minutes apart on New Year’s Day. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Two arson attacks took place in Wisbech in roads less than five minutes apart on New Year’s Day. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Firefighters tackled the blazes in the open on Elizabeth Terrace and Orchard Drive at 12.45am and 1.28am.

You may also want to watch:

One hose reel was used to extinguish both fires before crews returned to their station just before 2am.

The cause of the fires is believed to be deliberate - but it is not thought that they are connected.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.