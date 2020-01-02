Advanced search

Two fires in Wisbech on New Year's Day

PUBLISHED: 13:46 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 02 January 2020

Two arson attacks took place in Wisbech in roads less than five minutes apart on New Year’s Day. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Two arson attacks took place in Wisbech in roads less than five minutes distance apart on New Year's Day.

Firefighters tackled the blazes in the open on Elizabeth Terrace and Orchard Drive at 12.45am and 1.28am.

One hose reel was used to extinguish both fires before crews returned to their station just before 2am.

The cause of the fires is believed to be deliberate - but it is not thought that they are connected.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

