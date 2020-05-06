Thieves target two rural Co-ops and leave behind a burnt out Land Rover

Aftermath of the raid on Long Sutton Co-op Archant

The Co-op stores in Long Sutton and Crowland have had their ATMs attacked in the early hours of today (Thursday).

A cashpoint at the Co-op store on West Street in Long Sutton was broken into today. Picture: CHRIS LAKEY/ARCHANT A cashpoint at the Co-op store on West Street in Long Sutton was broken into today. Picture: CHRIS LAKEY/ARCHANT

The cashpoint at the Co-op, West Street, Long Sutton was attacked around 2.40 am on Wednesday 6 May. The second cashpoint, at the Co-op, West Street, Crowland was attacked an hour later at 3.40 am.

A stolen Land Rover was used in the first attack at Long Sutton causing the front window of the Co-op store to be ripped out.

A police spokesman said: “We cannot confirm at this stage if any cash has been stolen.”

Around 4 am officers found a green Land Rover on fire at Hundreds Road, near Crowland.

Long Sutton Co-op, one of two Co-ops strike by ram raiders. Picture; CHRIS LAKEY Long Sutton Co-op, one of two Co-ops strike by ram raiders. Picture; CHRIS LAKEY

During the second attack at Crowland a second stolen Land Rover was used to reverse into the store front but the offenders were unsuccessful in removing the ATM or stealing its contents.

The Land Rover was left behind, and the offenders are believed to have fled in a silver Skoda estate which has black spoke alloy wheels. The Land Rover had earlier been stolen from Crowland around 00.30 today, Wednesday 6 May.

The police spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw anything they believe may be connected to these incidents, any activity believed to be suspicious linked to either Land Rover vehicles or a silver Skoda estate, or the incidents themselves to get in touch.

“The investigations are at an early stage and we hope to update with further information later.

Information to101, quoting reference Incident 29 of 6 May – Co-op, Long Sutton, Incident 34 of 6 May – Co-op, Crowland

Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

