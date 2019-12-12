'Slow down, drive to road conditions': Two cars crash in the Fens due to 'weather conditions'

Two cars left Fen roads on Thursday morning (December 12) due to the weather conditions, police warn. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops Supplied/Cambs Cops

Two car accidents were caused in the Fens due to icy weather conditions, police have warned.

In one incident this morning (December 12), a Ford Focus left the road on Redmoor Lane, Wisbech and entered a water-filled dyke.

Also in Benwick, a silver 4x4 pick-up truck overturned. Luckily no one was injured in the incident.

A police spokesman said: "Please drive to the road and weather conditions, luckily no injuries reported."

One resident said: "This is happening too frequently throughout Fenland villages.

"Slow down, drive to road conditions. Why risk serious injury to yourself and others."