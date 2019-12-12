'Slow down, drive to road conditions': Two cars crash in the Fens due to 'weather conditions'
PUBLISHED: 10:29 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 12 December 2019
Two car accidents were caused in the Fens due to icy weather conditions, police have warned.
Two cars left Fen roads on Thursday morning (December 12) due to the weather conditions, police warn. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops
In one incident this morning (December 12), a Ford Focus left the road on Redmoor Lane, Wisbech and entered a water-filled dyke.
Also in Benwick, a silver 4x4 pick-up truck overturned. Luckily no one was injured in the incident.
A police spokesman said: "Please drive to the road and weather conditions, luckily no injuries reported."
One resident said: "This is happening too frequently throughout Fenland villages.
"Slow down, drive to road conditions. Why risk serious injury to yourself and others."