Lucky escape for drivers and passengers after late night crash at Leverington Common

PUBLISHED: 12:23 09 December 2019

Two drivers and their passengers had a lucky escape after a late night collision on the B1166 at Leverington Common. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Two drivers and their passengers had a lucky escape after a late night collision on the B1166 at Leverington Common. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Archant

Two drivers and their passengers had a lucky escape after a late night collision on the B1166 at Leverington Common.

One crew from Wisbech was called to the crash at 2.50am on Sunday (December 8).

Firefighters arrived to find a collision between two vehicles and said all occupants were out of the vehicles prior to the arrival of the crew.

After making the area safe they returned to their station by 3.15am.

