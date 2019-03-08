Two arrests in Wisbech after spate of 26 burglaries in four months

A man from Wisbech has been arrested in connection with a burglary where a woman in her 80s was assaulted on Monday night (July 29).

The incident happened in Holmes Drive after the woman allegedly tried to stop a burglar from entering her home, leaving her with minor injuries.

The man is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

A 17-year-old boy from Wisbech was also arrested yesterday afternoon (Aug 1) in connection with another burglary in the town.

He has since been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on August 27.

It comes as police revealed that in the last four months there have been 26 burglaries in the town with the majority taking place in June and July.

Most of the burglaries have taken place overnight, however some have been during the day.

Many have been through forced entry with both homes and outbuildings such as garages and sheds being targeted.