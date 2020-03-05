Advanced search

Four-year-old triplets almost TRIPLE their fundraising target in sponsored swim

PUBLISHED: 16:29 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 05 March 2020

Triplets Krish (L), Anokhi (C) and Rohan (R) Zagorski-Shah have raised over £1,000 in swimmathon fundraiser.

Triplets Krish (L), Anokhi (C) and Rohan (R) Zagorski-Shah have raised over £1,000 in swimmathon fundraiser.

Zagorski-Shah family

Talented swimmers Krish, Anokhi and Rohan Zagorski-Shah set out to raise £400 for the NSPCC - and have managed to collect a staggering £1,130 including gift aid for the cause.

The youngsters, who are in the reception class at Wisbech Grammar School, completed the challenge last night (Wednesday) and together swam a total of 520m in 60 minutes using a combination of strokes.

Their mother, Aarti, said: "The children are incredibly proud of their achievement, and we're really proud of them.

"They have raised much more money than we expected, and swam further than expected. At one point, they seemed to have enough stamina to swim through the night and I had to remind them there was school in the morning."

She added: "At the start of their fundraising journey, the children wanted to raise over £1,000. We'd decided on £400 which we felt was ambitious enough - and they've completely passed that AND their £1,000 figure.

"So thank you to family, friends and businesses who donated to such a worthwhile cause."

You may also want to watch:

The triplets felt inspired to do their own fundraising challenge after their older cousin completed a sponsored swim.

They chose the NSPCC after their father Chris Zagorski showed them the website, which outlined its work helping disadvantaged children.

He then set up a JustGiving page for the sponsored swim, which was held at the family's swimming pool in their home in Walpole Highway. The swim was adjudicated by the children's swimming instructor.

Aarti said: "We always wanted to introduce the concept of charity to our children early in their lives. In fact, we hope this will continue and they'll organise a fundraising activity every year.

"This time, they really wanted to help other children through the NSPCC. It is the only charity in England tackling difficult issues such as child abuse, and it does incredible work."

Donation's towards Krish, Anokhi and Rohan's fundraising efforts are still open on their JustGiving page.

- Do you know a youngster taking on an incredible challenge? Email louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

New station in town centre, half hourly services to March but £200m likely to be cost of re-opening seven-mile Wisbech to March rail line

This special excursion train on September 23 1978 was the first passenger train to leave the old Wisbech Station for ten years. The seven mile stretch of rail will cost £200m to re-instate says a new report out this week. Picture; ARCHIVE/ARCHANT

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Elderly woman hospitalised after handbag snatch

A 76-year-old woman was left hospitalised after two men stole her handbag in Elizabeth Terrace, Wisbech. Police are now appealing for witnesses. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Lucky escape after car ends up in water-filled ditch

A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch at Bythorne Bank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Fenland cops praised as Wisbech teenager, 17, handed court order

A teenager was handed a criminal behaviour order after causing anti-social behaviour in the Wisbech area. Picture: UnSplash

Most Read

New station in town centre, half hourly services to March but £200m likely to be cost of re-opening seven-mile Wisbech to March rail line

This special excursion train on September 23 1978 was the first passenger train to leave the old Wisbech Station for ten years. The seven mile stretch of rail will cost £200m to re-instate says a new report out this week. Picture; ARCHIVE/ARCHANT

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Elderly woman hospitalised after handbag snatch

A 76-year-old woman was left hospitalised after two men stole her handbag in Elizabeth Terrace, Wisbech. Police are now appealing for witnesses. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Lucky escape after car ends up in water-filled ditch

A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch at Bythorne Bank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Fenland cops praised as Wisbech teenager, 17, handed court order

A teenager was handed a criminal behaviour order after causing anti-social behaviour in the Wisbech area. Picture: UnSplash

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech Town Council is again seeking ‘community minded’ sponsors - this time for Wisbech Rock Festival

Wisbech Rock Festival PHOTO: Ian Carter

Wisbech Town Council allocates £1,000 to set up anti-incinerator working party

Wisbech incinerator plans 'massively flawed', says MP Steve Barclay. What the site would look like. Picture: SUBMITTED/ STEVE BARCLAY MP

Flood barrier to be installed on Welney Wash Road in 2021 - but it will need to be closed for six to eight weeks

The Environment Agency wants to hear from members of the public as it makes preparations to install a new demountable flood barrier for the Welney Wash Road. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Property boss accused of making ‘false statements’ to Fenland Council over Whittlesey bungalow. ‘He should not benefit from this deception’ says enforcement officer

64 Low Cross Whittlesey now the subject of plannng dispute between landlord and Fenland Council. Picture; GOOGLE IMAGES

Four-year-old triplets almost TRIPLE their fundraising target in sponsored swim

Triplets Krish (L), Anokhi (C) and Rohan (R) Zagorski-Shah have raised over £1,000 in swimmathon fundraiser.
Drive 24