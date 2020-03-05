Four-year-old triplets almost TRIPLE their fundraising target in sponsored swim

Triplets Krish (L), Anokhi (C) and Rohan (R) Zagorski-Shah have raised over £1,000 in swimmathon fundraiser. Zagorski-Shah family

Talented swimmers Krish, Anokhi and Rohan Zagorski-Shah set out to raise £400 for the NSPCC - and have managed to collect a staggering £1,130 including gift aid for the cause.

The youngsters, who are in the reception class at Wisbech Grammar School, completed the challenge last night (Wednesday) and together swam a total of 520m in 60 minutes using a combination of strokes.

Their mother, Aarti, said: "The children are incredibly proud of their achievement, and we're really proud of them.

"They have raised much more money than we expected, and swam further than expected. At one point, they seemed to have enough stamina to swim through the night and I had to remind them there was school in the morning."

She added: "At the start of their fundraising journey, the children wanted to raise over £1,000. We'd decided on £400 which we felt was ambitious enough - and they've completely passed that AND their £1,000 figure.

"So thank you to family, friends and businesses who donated to such a worthwhile cause."

The triplets felt inspired to do their own fundraising challenge after their older cousin completed a sponsored swim.

They chose the NSPCC after their father Chris Zagorski showed them the website, which outlined its work helping disadvantaged children.

He then set up a JustGiving page for the sponsored swim, which was held at the family's swimming pool in their home in Walpole Highway. The swim was adjudicated by the children's swimming instructor.

Aarti said: "We always wanted to introduce the concept of charity to our children early in their lives. In fact, we hope this will continue and they'll organise a fundraising activity every year.

"This time, they really wanted to help other children through the NSPCC. It is the only charity in England tackling difficult issues such as child abuse, and it does incredible work."

Donation's towards Krish, Anokhi and Rohan's fundraising efforts are still open on their JustGiving page.

