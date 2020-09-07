Tributes paid to well-known Fenland tea room server
PUBLISHED: 15:24 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 07 September 2020
Tributes are being paid to a popular Fenland tea room server who died yesterday (Sunday).
Jim Benn served customers and baked delicious cakes for the Orchard Tea Room in Redmoor Lane, Wisbech.
To honour his wishes, the tea room is currently closed and will re-open on Wednesday.
A post on the Orchard Tea Room Facebook page said: “We are very sad to announce that Jim passed away yesterday. We know that he will be missed by many friends and family.
“The tea room will be closed today and tomorrow but as per his wishes we’ll be open again on Wednesday to serve tea and cake as usual.
“We welcome your thoughts and comments here on this post, but the family would be grateful for their privacy to grieve in this difficult time.”
The post has been widely shared, with many customers commenting on Jim’s friendly nature and much-loved character.
The Sunshine Centre for Therapeutic Riding in Salters Lode, near Downham Market, shared the post and said: “We are so sad to hear of the passing of Jim, a great friend and supporter.
“Our sincere sympathy goes to his lovely wife and boys.”
