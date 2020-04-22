Tributes pour in for ‘fantastic servant’ to Wisbech Town Football Club after battle with coronavirus

Anthony Gower has died at the age of 77 following a battle with coronavirus. Here he is pictured after a club presentation evening in 2016. Picture: SPENCER LARHAM Archant

Well-wishes and messages of support have been paid to a Wisbech Town stalwart, hailed as “a fantastic servant” to the club, who has died aged 77 from coronavirus.

Anthony Gower first got involved with the club he supported for many years in 2006, with his wife Mary helping put the matchday programme together.

Anthony, who never played for the first team, encouraged his family to support the club in whatever way he could, including his grandchildren Jack, Brandon and Lexie, and his great-grandson Joseph.

One memory that may resonate with Fenmen fans is when Anthony took Brandon, who helped out with the first team, on the team bus to Fleetwood Town when Wisbech faced the Cod Army in an FA Cup fourth round qualifying tie nearly 14 years ago.

Having also persuaded Joseph to attend his first Wisbech match before the age of one, Anthony and Mary stayed on after Brandon stopped his involvement with the club, selling programmes, raffle tickets and golden goal tickets ever since.

Anthony died on Saturday (April 18) after a week in hospital.

Paul Brenchley, chairman of Wisbech Town, led the tributes on social media. He said: “Anthony has been a fantastic servant to the football club, week in week out selling raffle/golden goal tickets raising much needed funds for the club.

“My heart goes out to Mary and the family. RIP Anthony.”

Current and former players and managers have also shared their thoughts. Brett Whaley, now first-team boss, said: “Very sad news, about such a nice man. Thoughts are with Mary and the rest of the family.

Former boss Dick Creasey wrote “what awful news, my heart goes out to Mary and the family”, while ex-defender Jon Fairweather sent his “sincerest condolences to Mary and family, such a wonderful couple, a proper double act. Anthony will be greatly missed.”

It has been confirmed that Wisbech Town legend Jackie Gallagher has organised a charity match to help raise funds for the NHS once the coronavirus lockdown measures are lifted.

The match, to be held at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium, will feature a Wisbech All Stars squad and a team from the police force, with names past and present scheduled to take part, including 62-year-old Gallagher and midfielder Sam Murphy.