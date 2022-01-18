The sister of the 19-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on Sunday has spoken fondly of a “fantastic, loving, cheeky” brother.

She says his death has left an irreplaceable gap in their family.

Hannah Chambers, 24, said Jack Green’s family and friends were distraught at their loss.

“He’s left us this massive, massive hole,” she said. “He was so loud, so energetic, and so loved. And that has now all gone”

Jack’s death has shocked his many friends across Wisbech and the Fens who he met regularly to share news and updates on their motorcycles.

“He always liked motor bikes,” she said. “He was never interested in driving cars – he didn’t want to know them.

“He got his provisional licence, had his moped and then said ‘I am going to have a big bike’. Which he did.”

Jack bought the red Suzuki in September- the same bike he was riding when he was killed in a crash on Churchill Road, Wisbech on Sunday.

“The bike sat in his driveway for some days as he was still waiting to take his test,” said Hannah. “We knew of course he would pass but the test got delayed because of the Covid situation.”

Once the test was successful, Jack liked nothing better, she said, than to meet up with friends, and go out on rides.

Family mourn the loss of 'fantastic, loving, cheeky' motorcyclist Jack Green, 19. - Credit: Family

“You know what they are like,” said Hannah. “Sit at the Tesco car park, show off their bikes, and just chat.

“He absolutely loved going on a ride to Hunstanton. He would ask anyone ‘fancy a ride out to Hunstanton’ and they did just that.”

A convoy of motor bikes will leave Tesco in Wisbech tonight (Tuesday), drive past the crash scene, and head to Hunstanton to remember their fun-loving friend.

“They plan to let off red balloons when they get to Hunstanton,” said Hannah.

Unfortunately, she said, Jack never got to enjoy a summer’s evening drive to the coast –a trip he had always promised to make with his long-term girlfriend, Hannah,19.

“Hannah and Jack were childhood friends, the best of friends, and inseparable,” said Hannah.

Family mourn the loss of 'fantastic, loving, cheeky' motorcyclist Jack Green, 19. - Credit: Family

Hannah says through the grief, the family’s only consolation is quite simply “to keep thinking of all the happy stuff – and there was plenty of that”.

Jack is survived by his sister, Hannah, his mum Natazha, his step father Dean, and his father Darren and his grandparents Linda and Brian.

Since last year, Jack had worked for Dawbarn & Sons in Wisbech, the UK’s leading manufacturer of bulk sheeting systems.

The company is also fabricators of canvas and plastic goods for road transport, agriculture, industry, leisure and sport.