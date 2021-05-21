Family pay tribute to 18-year-old killed in A47 crash between car and bus
- Credit: Cambs Cops
“There are no words, life will simply never be the same, our hearts are broken.
“Kali – we love you beyond words, love you beautiful.”
The heart-breaking words of the family of Kalia Mena Rolfe, 18, who died in a crash on the A47.
In a tribute released today through Cambridgeshire Police, the family added: “Our precious, beautiful daughter, loving and thoughtful sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin.
“Kali was adored and loved by family, friends and colleagues.
“She was happy loving life and just starting out in the career she loved.”
The collision between a white Volkswagen Polo and a Scania double-decker bus happened at about 9.20pm on Wednesday (May 19) between Wisbech and Guyhirn.
Kali, the driver of the Polo, Kali, of Ely Road, Littleport, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
Kali’s family are being supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it should contact police via our web chat function https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw, online forms www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101, quoting incident 523 of May 19.