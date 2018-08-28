Fifteen trees stolen from Wisbech Park community orchard

Fifteen trees have been stolen from the community orchard in Wisbech Park. Picture: ALAN WHEELDON. Archant

Fifteen trees have been stolen from the community orchard in Wisbech Park – despite them only being planted there at the start of last year.

Alan Wheeldon, writing on the Facebook page Wisbech Matters said: “Unfortunately someone has stolen 15 trees from the community orchard in the park.

“So if anyone saw anything unusual can they please let the police know. This is particularly disappointing as this was a great community project and some of the trees were planted by the children of Meadowgate school.

“Wisbech in Bloom organised the project with help planting by Street Pride and Hughes electrical. The trees had just got established and we were hoping to see a good crop of apples for this year.”

Work on the apple orchard, near the bowling green in Wisbech Park, began in January 2018 when 130 apple trees in 31 varieties were planted by volunteers from Wisbech in Bloom, Street Pride as well as horticultural students from Meadowgate School and Hughes Electrical.

The trees included culinary and eating apple varieties and formed a fruit maze as they grew.

