Flowering cherry trees planted along South Brink in Wisbech

Eight Japanese flowering cherry trees were planted along South Brink in Wisbech as part of National Plant a Tree Day.

Wisbech Street Pride joined forces with Wisbech in Bloom to plant the elegant trees opposite the Nestle Purina factory on November 30.

The trees were sourced by In Bloom committee member, Alan Wheeldon, who had the task of painting the Blooming Bikes - which were an integral part of Wisbech's golden success in Anglia In Bloom this year and last.

The group of seven spent around two hours planting the trees in almost freezing and foggy conditions and also planted some bulbs to further boost the spring colour.

This was first of a larger tree planting scheme that Wisbech Street Pride and In Bloom hope to extend all over Wisbech in the coming years.

Another 18 trees have already been ordered to plant along another allocated site in Lynn Road.

The day was organised by the Woodland Trust.