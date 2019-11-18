Staff and students at Marshland High School plant cherry tree in memory of fallen soldiers for Remembrance Day

The head, teachers and pupils at Marshland High School with their cherry tree which was planted to remember the fallen soldiers. Picture: Supplied Archant

Students from West Norfolk planted a tree to mark 100 years since the first remembrance ceremony in Britain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The head, teachers and pupils at Marshland High School with their cherry tree which was planted to remember the fallen soldiers. Picture: Supplied The head, teachers and pupils at Marshland High School with their cherry tree which was planted to remember the fallen soldiers. Picture: Supplied

Staff and pupils at Marshland High School planted the 'remembrance tree', a cherry tree, outside the front of the school in West Walton.

A spokesman for the school said: "We have marked 100 years since the first remembrance ceremony by planting their own remembrance tree.

You may also want to watch:

"The cherry tree planted at the front of the school can be seen by anyone visiting the school, and by all the students as they arrive."

The head, teachers and pupils at Marshland High School with their cherry tree which was planted to remember the fallen soldiers. Picture: Supplied The head, teachers and pupils at Marshland High School with their cherry tree which was planted to remember the fallen soldiers. Picture: Supplied

The planted tree comes after a group of students raised enough money to install a centenary bench in the school's playground.

"The tree is the final part of the school's marking of the centenary of World War One," the spokesman added.

"The school is grateful for the continued support of Gary Haime at 2gether Insurance, who kindly donated the tree to the school."