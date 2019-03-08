Advanced search

Planning Inspectorate overturns enforcement ruling by Fenland Council to allow for small travellers' site near Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 17:32 17 October 2019

Bevis Lane and New Drove junction, Wisbech St Mary, near to where Stephen Upton has won a planning dispute with Fenland Council to allow the siting of two traveller caravans. Picture; GOOGLE

Bevis Lane and New Drove junction, Wisbech St Mary, near to where Stephen Upton has won a planning dispute with Fenland Council to allow the siting of two traveller caravans. Picture; GOOGLE

Archant

A Government planning inspector upheld an appeal by a Wisbech traveller that would have forced him to remove two touring caravans from his land.

Victory for Stephen Upton in his enforcement battle with Fenland District Council also included acknowledgement by the inspector that the district has a shortage of traveller sites.

Planning inspector Katie Peerless concluded: "The benefits of the proposal in planning terms include the provision of a gypsy site in an area where there is an established need for such development."

She said that although the extent of the need is disputed the provision of even one site would be of considerable benefit in an area where it has "clearly proved difficult" to find suitable provision.

Ms Peerless said Fenland Council told her that the shortfall in the district is 10 sites but Mr Upton had claimed that that was more likely to be 55.

Accepting that Mr Upton was a local resident who wanted to stay local, she said the site on land south of the junction of New Drove and Bevis Lane, Wisbech St Mary, would give the family a proper home.

"It would also allow the children of the family to have a settled base close to a village where the youngest child is due to start at nursery early next year," said Ms Peerless.

You may also want to watch:

Fenland Council had issued enforcement proceedings against Mr Upton in January, 2018, and claimed he had created a "material change of use" to the land by putting caravans and a container unit on the site.

The council had wanted the removal of the caravans and had prepared to enforce it within six months.

However Mr Upton can now remain there permanently.

The inspector dismissed fears of flooding - raised by the council - reflecting that "the actual harm caused by this would be slight, provided suitable conditions are put in place.

"I conclude therefore that the benefits of the proposal are material considerations sufficient to outweigh any conflict with local and national planning policy and that planning permission for the development should be granted."

Ms Peerless said she had considered whether permission should be temporary to allow the council more time to identify and allocate sites.

"However this is a single site in a location that I have found to be suitable on a long term basis, so I conclude that a temporary permission is not necessary," she said.

Most Read

Demolition of 11 and 12 High Street, Wisbech, ‘regrettable’ but now all agree retention not an option as council gives green light for removal

Fenland District Council has agreed to the demolition of 11-12 High Street, Wisbech; 15 flats and a shop on the ground floor most likely to be built there. Picture; ARCHANT

Wisbech man claimed 14,000 indecent images of children and 400 videos were on his computer before he bought it - then he told the truth

Steven Brown, of Admirals Drive, Wisbech, was handed a suspended sentence after he was found with 14,000 indecent photos of children on his computer. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Tractor driver released under investigation until October 31 after collision in which a man in his 30s died

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

Father of six named as victim of Wisbech collision - appeal launched by family friend to support his family

The xi children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Wisbech thief who stole cleaning products and confectionery from Poundland - and used stolen bank card to buy cigarettes - is jailed for 18 months

Kevin Holmes, of Chapnall Close, Wisbech, stole almost £100 worth of cleaning products and confectionery from Poundland during three separate visits. He also used a stolen bank card to buy cigarettes using contactless payment. The 37-year-old has been jailed for 18 months. Picture: POLICE.

Most Read

Demolition of 11 and 12 High Street, Wisbech, ‘regrettable’ but now all agree retention not an option as council gives green light for removal

Fenland District Council has agreed to the demolition of 11-12 High Street, Wisbech; 15 flats and a shop on the ground floor most likely to be built there. Picture; ARCHANT

Wisbech man claimed 14,000 indecent images of children and 400 videos were on his computer before he bought it - then he told the truth

Steven Brown, of Admirals Drive, Wisbech, was handed a suspended sentence after he was found with 14,000 indecent photos of children on his computer. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Tractor driver released under investigation until October 31 after collision in which a man in his 30s died

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

Father of six named as victim of Wisbech collision - appeal launched by family friend to support his family

The xi children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Wisbech thief who stole cleaning products and confectionery from Poundland - and used stolen bank card to buy cigarettes - is jailed for 18 months

Kevin Holmes, of Chapnall Close, Wisbech, stole almost £100 worth of cleaning products and confectionery from Poundland during three separate visits. He also used a stolen bank card to buy cigarettes using contactless payment. The 37-year-old has been jailed for 18 months. Picture: POLICE.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

£16.62 refund - in notes and cash - hand delivered by Fenland Council to yachtsman who complained about day he moored at Crosskeys marina, Sutton Bridge

£1.62 in coins, the rest in notes, was popped through the letter box of Brian Jones to refund him for his stay at Crosskeys marina, Sutton Bridge. The coins were stuck to a Fenland Council ‘with compliments’ slip. An accompanying letter in response to his complaint was also enclosed. Picture;: ARCHANT

Planning Inspectorate overturns enforcement ruling by Fenland Council to allow for small travellers’ site near Wisbech

Bevis Lane and New Drove junction, Wisbech St Mary, near to where Stephen Upton has won a planning dispute with Fenland Council to allow the siting of two traveller caravans. Picture; GOOGLE

Prosecuting a neglectful pig farmer, uncovering illegal tobacco sellers and stopping unsafe fish being sold all feature in trading standards report

Three dogs helped authorities sniff out 26,000 illegal cigarettes and tobacco in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Picture: CITY COUNCIL

Wisbech church hosts party to celebrate five years of time credits success in Fenland

More than 60 people came together at Trinity Church in Wisbech to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Fenland’s Time Credits initiative. Picture: VANESSA BISMUTH/CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL.

Wisbech thief who stole cleaning products and confectionery from Poundland - and used stolen bank card to buy cigarettes - is jailed for 18 months

Kevin Holmes, of Chapnall Close, Wisbech, stole almost £100 worth of cleaning products and confectionery from Poundland during three separate visits. He also used a stolen bank card to buy cigarettes using contactless payment. The 37-year-old has been jailed for 18 months. Picture: POLICE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists