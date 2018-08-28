Advanced search

One million pound will be spent on the transfer of paediatric services from Cambridgeshire to North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust

PUBLISHED: 12:26 09 January 2019

Paediatric services to be transferred at the cost of one million pounds. Picture: JUPITER IMAGES.

The transfer of paediatric services from Cambridgeshire Community Service to North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust will cost £1m - but will provide “cost effective continuity” for patients, a new report says.

The board of directors of Cambridge & Peterborough NHS Clinical Commission Group (CCG) were told of the decision at a public meeting held his week (Tuesday).

Louise Mitchell, chief operating officer CCG, asked the board to approve the proposal to transfer all paediatric services to NWAFT as it will ensure “continuity” for paediatric inpatient and outpatient services.

She said: “In effect this means moving them from Hinchingbrooke, where currently paediatrics are handled by Cambridgeshire Community Service, to Peterborough City Hospital which has far better facilities to meet the challenges of future demand.”

However, Dr Mark Brookes, GP member CCG, questioned the transfer: “I want to know if this transfer is necessary and will it lead to a loss in jobs at Hinchingbrooke.”

He added: “I think the tax payers who are going to foot this bill should have the right to know what they are getting for their £1m, and if it is good value or not.”

Jan Thomas, chief officer CCG, replied: “The figure we have been quoted is only what the costs could be, and yes it is up to £1m; but those costs are mostly associated with staff moving over from Hinchingbrooke to Peterborough City Hospital to avoid job losses.”

Dr Mark Sanderson, medical director CCG, and non-voting member of the board, asked: “Will this new provision at Peterborough City Hospital be fully staffed, and how do you intend to cope with the inevitable pressure that the transfer process have on patients? Is the figure of £1m accurate, or will you be requiring additional funding on top of the £1m in the future?”

Ms Thomas replied: “The staffing shortages at Peterborough City Hospital have been well documented, but I know that we are now having some successes with our international recruitment drive, as well as the training of specialist nurses that we’ve undertaking between September to December 2018.”

“There will inevitably some impact on patients during the transfer process, but that is why we want to publicly state the cost could be as high as £1m so that we can ensure as many staff as possible have the opportunity to transfer from Hinchingbrooke to Peterborough City Hospital, thereby reducing that impact as much as possible.”

The general consensus among board members was that the transfer of paediatric service was a good thing for both of the hospitals and patients, and that the £1m costs involved are acceptable. Accordingly they approved the proposal.

