Police have cordoned off a section of Weasenham Lane in Wisbech due to a sinkhole. - Credit: Policing Fenland

Police have cordoned off a section of road in Fenland this morning after a large sinkhole opened up overnight near the A1101.

Officers have told motorists to “drive carefully” through Weasenham Lane in Wisbech today (February 16) and have closed off a section of the road.

Traffic is still thought to be flowing and police are allowing cars to pass slowly – delays are expected this morning due to the incident.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Please drive carefully through Weasenham Lane, Wisbech junction of Sandall Road due to a sinkhole in the road.”

Weasenham Lane in Wisbech closed in 2017 after a giant sinkhole appeared in the road. - Credit: Archant/Archive

In 2017 another giant sink hole appeared in Weasenham Lane and the road was forced shut for several weeks before it could be fixed.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

