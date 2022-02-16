News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Updates as police close section of road due to sinkhole near A1101

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 9:36 AM February 16, 2022
Updated: 9:41 AM February 16, 2022
Police have cordoned off a section of Weasenham Lane in Wisbech due to a sinkhole.

Police have cordoned off a section of Weasenham Lane in Wisbech due to a sinkhole. - Credit: Policing Fenland

Police have cordoned off a section of road in Fenland this morning after a large sinkhole opened up overnight near the A1101.  

Officers have told motorists to “drive carefully” through Weasenham Lane in Wisbech today (February 16) and have closed off a section of the road.  

Traffic is still thought to be flowing and police are allowing cars to pass slowly – delays are expected this morning due to the incident.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Please drive carefully through Weasenham Lane, Wisbech junction of Sandall Road due to a sinkhole in the road.”  

Weasenham Lane in Wisbech closed in 2017 after a giant sinkhole appeared in the road.

Weasenham Lane in Wisbech closed in 2017 after a giant sinkhole appeared in the road. - Credit: Archant/Archive

In 2017 another giant sink hole appeared in Weasenham Lane and the road was forced shut for several weeks before it could be fixed. 

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk 

Cambs Live News
Wisbech News

