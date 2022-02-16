Updates as police close section of road due to sinkhole near A1101
Police have cordoned off a section of road in Fenland this morning after a large sinkhole opened up overnight near the A1101.
Officers have told motorists to “drive carefully” through Weasenham Lane in Wisbech today (February 16) and have closed off a section of the road.
Traffic is still thought to be flowing and police are allowing cars to pass slowly – delays are expected this morning due to the incident.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Please drive carefully through Weasenham Lane, Wisbech junction of Sandall Road due to a sinkhole in the road.”
In 2017 another giant sink hole appeared in Weasenham Lane and the road was forced shut for several weeks before it could be fixed.
