Lorry breaks down on A47 near Wisbech
Published: 6:17 PM May 20, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Motorists have been advised to "approach with care" after a lorry broke down on the A47.
The incident occurred between the Elm Hall roundabout and Cromwell Road.
Traffic has slowed in the area, as a result of the break down.
Recovery vehicles are reportedly on route remove the lorry from the highway.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Please be aware of a broken down HGV on the A47 between Elm Hall Roundabout and Cromwell Road in Wisbech. Traffic is slow in the area.
"Please approach with care.
"Recovery on route to remove. "