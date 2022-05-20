Lorry breaks down on A47 near Wisbech

The incident occurred between the Elm Hall roundabout and Cromwell Road in Wisbech. - Credit: Google Maps

Motorists have been advised to "approach with care" after a lorry broke down on the A47.

The incident occurred between the Elm Hall roundabout and Cromwell Road.

Traffic has slowed in the area, as a result of the break down.

Recovery vehicles are reportedly on route remove the lorry from the highway.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Please be aware of a broken down HGV on the A47 between Elm Hall Roundabout and Cromwell Road in Wisbech. Traffic is slow in the area.

"Please approach with care.

"Recovery on route to remove. "